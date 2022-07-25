Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications for Parks Maintenance Position

The Town of Ashland City is accepting applications for the Parks Maintenance position.

The job summary stats that this employee is under the general direction of the Parks and Recreation Director. This employee performs required maintenance, mowing and cleaning of all city parks, athletic fields, park building and structures and other city properties. Assists in the preparation of special events. Assists other divisions and departments as assigned.

A copy of the full job description can be found here.

If you wish to apply, applications are being accepted at Workforce Essentials located at 384 South Main Street, Ashland City until the close of business on Friday, July 29, 2022 .

The Town of Ashland City is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a drug-free workplace. Title VI Civil Rights Act 1964 (942 USC 2000d).