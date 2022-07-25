ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications for Parks Maintenance Position

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZhdk_0grfLjyf00

The Town of Ashland City is accepting applications for the Parks Maintenance position.

The job summary stats that this employee is under the general direction of the Parks and Recreation Director. This employee performs required maintenance, mowing and cleaning of all city parks, athletic fields, park building and structures and other city properties. Assists in the preparation of special events. Assists other divisions and departments as assigned.

A copy of the full job description can be found here.

If you wish to apply, applications are being accepted at Workforce Essentials located at 384 South Main Street, Ashland City until the close of business on Friday, July 29, 2022 .

The Town of Ashland City is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a drug-free workplace. Title VI Civil Rights Act 1964 (942 USC 2000d).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

City of Murfreesboro and the American Battlefield Trust reach agreement on former General Electric property at 2150 NW Broad Street

The Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department is moving forward with the addition of park property along NW Broad Street, after coming to an agreement to purchase 42-acres of land that was part of the Battle of Stones River during the Civil War. The property, that was once home to a General Electric manufacturing plant, is currently owned by the American Battlefield Trust. Parks Director Nate Williams said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Public Safety Training Complex opens Tuesday

The community is invited to the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) on July 26, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a grand opening celebration along with a re-naming Dedication. The PSTC is located at 2275 Dotsonville Road and rests upon 326 acres nestled in northern...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fairview Post Office closed due to ‘safety concerns’

The Fairview Post Office at 1890 Fairview Blvd. has been temporarily closed “due to safety concerns,” according to the United States Postal Service. A news release issued Monday by the USPS said Fairview customers can pick up post-office box mail and packages and obtain retail services at the Bon Aqua Post Office at 10076 Highway 46 in Bon Aqua.
FAIRVIEW, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
Ashland City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Cheatham County Source

Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Parks Maintenance#Workforce Essentials#Usc
Nashville Scene

Bowron, Todd Resign From Metro Public Health Department

The Metro Public Health Department has accepted resignations from Les Bowron and Brian Todd, senior staff members who had been with Metro for a combined 40 years. Todd was the Metro Health’s director of communications, and Bowron was the department’s human resources manager. The shakeup follows months of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Kinder Morgan Seeks Eminent Domain Near Harpeth River

On Friday, Houston-based fossil fuel broker Kinder Morgan filed for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, and on Wednesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority filed formal support of the application, stating, "TVA supports the proposed project as it is necessary to provide natural gas supply to TVA’s proposed retirement and replacement of the existing coal fired Cumberland Fossil Plant."
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Events, weddings at Civil War historical sites canceled

Public events at the Battle of Franklin Trust’s (BOFT) three historic sites are becoming a thing of the past. The BOFT recently announced it will cease to host weddings, concerts and other events at Franklin’s Carter House and Carnton and Spring Hill’s Rippavilla, including the popular Carnton Sunset Concert Series and Bootlegger’s Bash. The annual Legacy Dinner, commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin, Community Talks series and Descendants Reunion will continue, though changes could be made to the events.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WSMV

Waverly flood survivors given keys to new homes

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was a day a group of flood survivors in Waverly had waited almost a year for Tuesday - when they got the keys to a new home. Appalachia Service Project (ASP) dedicated five new homes in Waverly for flood survivors who lost their homes during the August 2021 flood. It’s part of the Christian-based ministry’s commitment to building at least 25 homes in Humphrey’s County for low-income residents. They’ve worked with dozens of organizations, companies, churches, and hundreds of volunteers to start building back in the heat of the summer.
WAVERLY, TN
z975.com

What Advice Would You Give Someone Moving To Clarksville?

Clarksville, Fort Campbell & the surrounding area have new residents moving in daily. Some people from different parts of the country, others are coming from different parts of the world. What are some tips you have for new residents?. Get use to the military, Fort Campbell is on the Tennessee/Kentucky...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Several Clarksville churches holding citywide revival in July

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The “A City Coming Together” citywide revival is the vision of Minister James T. Coles, who longed to see the church more united. This is the third revival, the first two were in January and July of 2019. Each night, people from all walks...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy