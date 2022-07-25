ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages

By JUSTIN SPIKE
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNOTu_0grfHq3M00
Russia Ukraine War Techno Clean Up Young volunteers clear debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket while enjoying a techno performance by a DJ in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 24, 2022. In a village in northern Ukraine, devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party in a bombed-out building has brought together more than 200 young people who have found a novel way to help rebuild their country. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna) (Roman Hrytsyna)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — (AP) — In a village in northern Ukraine that was devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party is in full swing.

In a bombed-out building, more than 200 young people have found a novel way to help rebuild their country.

The daytime “clean-up rave” in Yahidne was organized by young Ukrainians who have been using dance parties as a way to contribute to recovery efforts in the country’s north, which has suffered major damage from Russian bombardment.

Shovels in hand, the volunteers tackle the remnants of a village cultural center that was destroyed in March by a Russian rocket strike, tossing piles of debris onto a tractor's loader. A DJ, his turntables mounted on a stack of ammunition boxes, spins techno and house dance music as the volunteers work. Some even take a break from their labor to dance.

“Volunteering is my lifestyle now,” said Tania Burianova, an organizer with the Repair Together initiative. “I like electronic music and I used to party. But now it's wartime and we want to help, and we're doing it with music.”

Ukraine's vibrant club scene was brought to an abrupt halt with the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. Now, with a nighttime curfew in effect in Kyiv, the capital, and the threat of more Russian rocket attacks ever present, adherents of Ukraine’s party culture have sought to combine the fun and freedom of a music festival with rebuilding the country they love.

Burianova said the clean-up raves bring together those who had lost their nightclub community during the war, helping them regain a sense of normalcy and fun while contributing to the recovery of damaged towns.

“We miss (parties) and we want to come back to normal life, but our normal life now is volunteering,” Burianova, 26, told The Associated Press.

The damaged cultural center sits on the edge of Yahidne, where nearly all of the just over 300 people in the village were confined to a basement for weeks by Russian forces during the occupation of the northern Chernihiv province.

Local resident Nina, 68, said she spent those awful weeks in the basement before the Russian troops withdrew, and that 11 people died there as a result of the poor conditions. She was grateful to see young people coming together to help the village recover.

"They already repaired our windows, doors and entrances," Nina said of the volunteers. “We couldn't do it ourselves with our salaries or pensions. I'm thankful that they helped us.”

Most of the volunteers were in their 20s and 30s and came from Kyiv, about two hours' drive away. But others have come from the western city of Lviv and also nearby Chernihiv, while some foreign volunteers arrived from Portugal, the United States, Germany and elsewhere.

The clean-up at the cultural center was the group’s eighth project so far, and they have already helped repair 15 damaged homes in the village. They plan to expand and hold a building camp event in the nearby town of Lukashivka, where they will construct 12 houses for people whose homes have been destroyed, Burianova said.

After finishing a set, DJ Oleksandr Buchinskiy said all of the volunteers were connected by a sense of optimism and responsibility.

“These are all young people that still have a passion for life, but they feel pain and are very sad and angry because of the war,” Buchinskiy said. “But they feel a need to take part in this historical moment, and help people, and make Ukraine a better place with a smile on their faces.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

The ‘most-hunted weapon in all of Ukraine’: How HIMARS stalled Russia’s brutal advance

A US-made mobile artillery system is being used to devastating effect by Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia’s invasion. So much so that Ukraine has asked for dozens more to potentially turn the tide of the war.The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a truck-mounted rocket launcher, has wreaked havoc on Russian positions far behind the frontlines, destroying command posts and ammunition depots, according to US and Ukrainian military officials. Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said in televised remarks on Monday that his country’s forces have used the rocket system to destroy more than 50 Russian ammunition depots...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Techno Music#Volunteers#Ukrainians#Dance Parties#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
102.5 The Bone

Russia struggling to repair thousands of destroyed combat vehicles, British intelligence says

LONDON — Russia is likely struggling to extract and repair combat vehicles damaged in its war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said. In a the ministry said that a Russian army facility six miles from the Ukrainian border was created to refit and refurbish broken combat vehicles. Close to 300 damaged vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and battle tanks, were identified at the lot.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia 'Obviously at a Loss,' 'Improvising' in War: Ex-Putin Speechwriter

A former speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Friday that the Russians are "obviously at a loss" in the Ukraine war. "They don't know what to do, so they are improvising. Putin needs to achieve something that will convince Russians that he won and he can't get it," the ex-speechwriter, Abbas Gallyamov, told Radio Free Europe.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday. Standing alongside his British counterpart Ben Wallace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said “we can discuss the future” of his country’s 11 MiG-29 fighter jets after they’re grounded “most probably” by the end of August.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia reinforces positions in south in preparation for Ukrainian counteroffensive

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian troops have begun to reinforce their positions in key cities and regions in the south of Ukraine as they prepare for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, even as the Kremlin’s forces press their onslaught in the Donbas region in the east.
MILITARY
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
960 The Ref

Ukraine forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops have struck a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying the country's south, as Russia pounded several areas in Ukraine with rocket and artillery strikes. The Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River late Tuesday,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia is ‘about to run out of steam,’ MI6 chief says

America’s internal division is reducing its international influence, China is not 10 feet tall, Iran doesn’t really want a nuclear deal, and Russia is “about to run out of steam” in Ukraine, said Britain’s spy chief in a rare and frank interview about global threats and the state of Western intelligence services.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy