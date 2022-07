The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO