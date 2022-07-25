ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shanna Moakler's BF Matthew Rondeau Charged with Domestic Violence

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanna Moakler and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau have another thing to deal with when it comes to their rocky relationship ... criminal charges from his domestic violence arrest. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney charged Shanna's man with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Makes A Statement As Her Boyfriend Deals With Domestic Violence Charges

While her ex-husband Travis Barker revels in married life with Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna Moakler has been engaged in a relationship of her own. The reality TV vet has been dating Matthew Rondeau on and off since 2020. The two have seemingly been through their share of ups and downs but still seem to be going strong. While Moakler made headlines last year for accusing Kardashian and co. of “destroying” her family, Rondeau now finds himself embroiled in a more serious situation. The model has been charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident involving Moakler, and both are speaking out on the matter.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TMZ.com

‘Shahs of Sunset' Mike Shouhed Charged in Domestic Violence Case

9:29 AM PT -- Turns out, Paulina is the victim in this incident ... her attorney, Joshua Ritter, tells us, "Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe. She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shanna Moakler
The Independent

Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment

A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges.They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.Devon and Cornwall Police said Pc Tregale has been suspended from duty.“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Vandalism#Dr Drew#Los Angeles City Attorney#Violent Crime#Tmz
People

29-Year-Old Dies Two Weeks After Being Beaten During Massive Brawl at Calif. Soccer Match

Police in California are investigating the death of a 29-year-old soccer player who died more than two weeks after a massive on-field fight during a game. On the morning of July 10, Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme "was involved in a large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators," at Oxnard High School, the Oxnard Police Department said in a news release. He died on Monday morning, 15 days after the on-field brawl.
OXNARD, CA
E! News

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations

Watch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Mourns Ex Cop 'Uncle Bob' Who Saved His Life Following Suicide Attempt

New Orleans, LA – Lil Wayne is mourning the death of 65-year-old Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans police officer who saved his life following a suicide attempt. Emergency responders found Hoobler’s body at his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). As the news spread, Lil Wayne took his grief to Instagram to share with his 15.6 million followers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy