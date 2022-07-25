Heat Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO