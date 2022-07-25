ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan notifies Russia and other countries of ex-PM Abe's state funeral

Reuters
 3 days ago
TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

The comment comes after Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday the government was leaning toward not allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept. 27. Abe was gunned down at a campaign rally this month.

