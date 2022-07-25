Japan notifies Russia and other countries of ex-PM Abe's state funeral

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

The comment comes after Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday the government was leaning toward not allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept. 27. Abe was gunned down at a campaign rally this month.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

