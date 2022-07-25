Refinery Testing Team Designated “Star” Employer

The days of someone in Montana expanding their own original farm or ranch operation are about over. The Big Land Grab is currently taking hold in our state as well as others. The sad part is I don't think we can stop it. In North Dakota, they are trying as...
A view of the Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge (Photo via Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). The dog days are here and Montana’s fire season is heating up after a cool spring. “We will be getting new fire starts through the next week, especially over the next...
While still a fairly small list for late July, there definitely appears to be potential for increased restrictions. It's nothing Montana anglers aren't used to. But if you are planning a weekend fishing excursion, it's the time of year that lends itself to checking first. We can help you with that here.
A longtime provider of comprehensive in-school mental health services for hundreds of Montana students closed its operations last month, a development that other providers and professionals attribute to broader forces placing stress on the state’s already fragile mental health infrastructure. Altacare of Montana, a for-profit provider of Comprehensive School...
BILLINGS — One year from now, Billings will welcome its inaugural class of medical students to Rocky Vista University’s Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, as the school cleared its final accreditation hurdle Tuesday, giving it permission to recruit and accept students. “We are thrilled to receive the recent...
Ok, so I'm not a hotel snob by any means. I totally understand that different people can afford different levels of luxury (or lack thereof) while traveling. Occasionally we will splurge on a really nice hotel. Usually, we choose somewhat affordable chain motels and sometimes we book whatever is cheap if we're just looking for a clean, quiet place to crash for a few hours before hitting the road again. After being burned a few times, I'm now very skeptical of anything that books for less than $100 per night. However, sometimes you have no choice.
How do Montanans feel about armed guards at schools throughout the state?. Last week, The Twin Falls School District in Twin Falls, Idaho approved a plan to add armed security guards at some of the schools in the district. The security guards will be trained and ready to respond if a situation were to occur.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined 21 other Republican state attorneys general Tuesday in suing the United States Department of Agriculture over newly updated guidance regarding free or reduced-price school meal programs. The lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services issued unlawful...
A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
From abortion rights to apple trees, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte fielded a number of topics during his monthly phone visit to the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday. One caller challenged the governor over the Roe v Wade decision and that the Montana Constitution still protects the right to abortion in the state. Gianforte maintained his strong pro-life stance.
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. The first thing I...
Though mid-summer temperatures in the Flathead are heating up, one thing is cooling down: the housing market. For the first time since before the pandemic, residential and land sales are falling in the Flathead Valley, with 2022 first- and second-quarter numbers dropping considerably from the same time in prior years. Meanwhile, Flathead residents continue to battle the confounding issues of limited housing supply and exorbitant prices.
We all like to think we have the smartest kid in the class. For some of us that is true, and for some...not so much. I think I made my mother proud by making the "B" honor roll one time, during my senior year. She didn't want that "my kid's an honor roll student" bumper sticker anyway.
MISSOULA - When people dial 988 they are connected with trained staff to help with mental health crisis intervention. “But our goal is to be able to help them to resolution,” said Western Montana Mental Health Center Director of Access Corey DeStein. Helping find a resolution just became easier,...
Montana certainly has its share of characters; some of them are famous and others more infamous. Either way, they can make for some fantastic stories. My wife and I went camping with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law in their RV at one of the campgrounds in Ennis. We had a great time checking out all the stores and shops along the main drag and came across some of the friendliest folks. If you've never been to Ennis, or if it's been a bit since you visited the town, you should definitely check it out.
Behold state Rep. Brad Tschida bringing national attention to Montana by announcing that a woman’s uterus serves no real purpose for a woman, that it is a “sanctuary” for the pre-born. Sort of a condo leased out to a fertilized human egg. I’m not sure what Tschida’s stand is on ovaries and fallopian tubes and […]
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
A school in Arkansas recently released a letter stating that there were going to be some changes in the upcoming school year. The changes focus on cell phone use in schools. My question is, should Montana schools do this as well? There are lots of comments and feedback regarding the Arkansas school's new rules.
Over the years, there have been many songs written about Montana. There's "Wild Montana Skies," "Meet Me in Montana," "Montana Cowgirl," "Midnight in Missoula," "Livingston Saturday Night," and "My Home's In Montana," just to name a few. However, recently I had the chance to hear the "Ballad of Willie and Millie" for the first time and instantly fell in love with the song.
