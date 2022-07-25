ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello accidentally tackled by security after fan rushes on stage

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcpCI_0grf6ggS00

Rage Against the Machine ’s Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by a security guard during the band’s performance in Toronto on Saturday (23 July) night after a fan stormed on stage.

The band were performing at the Scotiabank Arena as part of their Public Service Announcement North American tour.

According to fan-shot footage, a member of the crowd ran onto the stage via a set of steps during the closing track “Killing in the Name.”

A security guard responded quickly by running towards the fan, who fell into the pit.

Without realising, the guard ended up tackling Morello instead of the stage-crasher when Zack de la Rocha stopped the performance by yelling: “Hold up! Hold up!”

Morello eventually managed to get himself back up on the stage, and was met with cheers from the crowd. “Don’t try that s***,” de la Rocha announced. “We’re cool, we love y’all… but don’t do that.”

Rage Against The Machine then restarted “Killing In The Name” from the beginning.

The American rock band – comprising de la Rocha, Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk – are performing shows in Canada after a decade.

In another show last week, Rage Against the Machine called out injustices against Indigenous people in Canada during their performance at this year’s Bluesfest in Ottawa.

While performing their hit track “Freedom”, a massive black screen in the background read: “An Indigenous person in Canada is over 10 times more likely to be shot and killed by a police officer than a white person is.

“In Canada, Indigenous women and girls are 16 times more likely to be murdered or to disappear than white women are.”

Tom Morello became an unwilling participant in Rage Against the Machine's bodyguard's work on Saturday in Toronto. According to TMZ and other outlets, Morello was on the side of the stage when a fan attempted to hop up and rush the stage. While it doesn't seem like a repeat of Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle's recent experiences, security wasn't playing.
