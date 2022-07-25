ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lauren Goodger orders post-mortem on baby daughter: ‘For my own sanity’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2sLF_0grf6fnj00

Lauren Goodger has ordered a post-mortem on her baby daughter in a bid to discover why she died just minutes after she was born.

The former TOWIE star revealed on Sunday (10 July) that her baby, Lorena, had died despite being born “without complications” .

Doctors believe the infant’s oxygen supply “may have been restricted”, she said, although it had been a “textbook pregnancy”.

Goodger said she wanted to share her grieving process to help other parents who may be going through a similar situation.

Speaking to The Sun , the Essex-based star said: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing.

“Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy. They think her oxygen may have been restricted because she had two knots in her cord, but normally babies can still get enough oxygen despite this.”

She explained that she ordered an autopsy because “I need to understand medically how she died, for my own sanity”.

“Lorena should be here with me. I held her, and she looked like she was sleeping. I thought she would wake up.”

Goodger described the experience as “the most traumatic” thing she had ever gone through.

She revealed that since announcing Lorena’s death, she has received messages from other women going through the same grief.

“I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren’t alone,” she added.

Goodger, who shares one-year-old daughter Larose with partner Charles Drury, wrote in an Instagram post revealing Lorena’s passing that she was “broken”.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar,” she wrote under a photograph of her daughter’s hand in hers.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) released a statement following the news and said: “The loss of a baby is devastating and our deepest condolences go out to Lauren and her family.

“Tragically, around 100 of the 700,000 babies born in the UK each year die because something happens during labour and birth that is not anticipated or well managed.

“The RCOG is committed to reducing this number with initiatives such as the Avoiding Brain Injuries in Childbirth project.

“Following the death of their baby, it is vital all women and their families receive compassionate, high-quality and respectful care, and there is support available from charities such as Sands and Tommy’s.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk . The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk .

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org .

Comments / 78

Char poole
2d ago

oh momma I am so sorry! sending u love prayers and comfort. and ppl please stop with the speculation and vaccine comments. give this woman your condolences or move on.

Reply
33
Frances Dorsey Hettinger
2d ago

I would also . My sister. ever got to see her baby ,he was born alive and then died. she never got to say good bye so doubt was always in her mind

Reply
19
Deborah Lempka
2d ago

I would of had an autopsy also…. I have to know what went wrong OR what was wrong with my baby…. I could not rest without the absolute findings.

Reply
17
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Goodger
Person
Charles Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Mortem#Textbook#Sanity#Oxygen#Towie#Essex
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
ENTERTAINMENT
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy