ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Labour will not nationalise rail, water or energy, Rachel Reeves says

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ujLu_0grf6c9Y00

Labour will not go into the next election promising to take private rail, energy or water companies back under public ownership, Rachael Reeves has said.

The shadow chancellor said on Monday morning that the policies were not compatible with new "fiscal rules" she would introduce to restrain public spending.

Speaking later in the day Keir Starmer said he agreed with Ms Reeves and that “having come through the pandemic it’s important that we have very clear priorities”.

But there was confusion after the shadow chancellor’s interview, when Labour spokesperson clarified that the party believed public ownership could have have a “positive” role in rail.

And Labour’s shadow transport team went further, taking to social media to say the party was in fact “committed to public ownership of rail”.

At the 2017 and 2019 elections Labour promised to bring rail, energy and water into public ownership to help with the cost of living and drive down fares and bills.

But asked whether she was still committed to the policies, Rachel Reeves said they had been replaced by ideas like reforms to business rates and a "buy British" campaign.

"I've set out fiscal rules that say all day-to-day spending will be funded by day-to-day tax revenues," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Within our fiscal rules, to be spending billions of pounds on nationalising things, that just doesn't stack up against our fiscal rules."

Asked to confirm whether she had just dropped the commitments, she said: "They were a commitment in a manifesto that secured our worst results since 1935. We have scrapped the 2019 manifesto.

"That is not the starting point. We're setting out distinct policies under Keir Starmer , the plans today around industrial strategy, my commitments around a climate investment pledge, our plans to buy, make, and sell more in Britain, reforms to the business rate system.

"Those are the policies that will be going into the next election under Keir Starmer, not the policies of 2019."

Following the interview, a Labour Party spokesperson told The Independent : “We are pragmatic about public ownership as long as it sits within our fiscal rules – a point Rachel was underlining in the interview by referencing this framework. For example, we know there is a positive role for rail in public ownership.”

But speaking at Q&A session after a speech in Liverpool later on Monday, party leader Sir Keir was asked about nationalisation of water and energy, and replied: “I agree with what Rachel Reeves said this morning. Having come through the pandemic, it's very important that we have very, very clear priorities. And that's why we've set our fiscal rules already, as an opposition.

“Rachel did that at conference last year: that's way ahead of the general election, setting out our priorities. And my priority, as I hope is obvious from this morning, is growth. The mission of the next Labour government will be growth and that partnership with business is where I see that growth coming from. So my approach here is, is pragmatic, not ideological.”

Asked specifically about taking rail back into public ownership he said: “Whether it comes to rail or anything else, I want to be pragmatic about this rather than ideological. I think what some of our mayors and Metro mayors are doing with public transport is the right way forward, absolutely focused on keeping the price down and making sure there's control over where things go, particularly buses recently.”

Following the pair's comments, Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh took to social media, posting: "Labour is committed to public ownership of rail and putting the public back in control of our bus network to drive down prices, improve services and meet net zero."

In his own post, shadow transport minister Sam Tarry added: "Just to be absolutely 100% crystal clear - this is the Labour Party position on the public ownership of rail." He posted a link to a video of himself from May this year stating that Labour would bring "our rail networks back into the hands of the British public".

But Labour’s competitors seized on the apparent confusion. Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said privatisation had been a "failure" and accused Sir Keir of not representing the public's "best interests".

“It is depressing to see Labour abandoning their traditional support for public ownership of essential services at a time when this is so popular amongst voters," he said.

"Their attempt to compete with the Tories will see ordinary people and the planet pay the cost as a result.

“It’s clear for all to see that the privatisation of essential services like energy, transport and water has served only to line the pockets of shareholders, rather than ensure that these services we all depend on are reliable and affordable."

He added: “The Green Party believes it is essential that public services are publicly owned, both in order to guarantee the level of service required to meet society’s needs and help tackle the climate crisis, and to ensure good pay and conditions of those working within them.

“The fact that Labour has abandoned these beliefs shows just how far Keir Starmer is prepared to drag the party away from representing the best interests of people and planet in order to gain power at any cost.”

Public ownership of sectors like rail, water and energy enjoys broad popularity with the public.

A 2021 poll by ComRes found that 60 per cent people want energy in public ownership, versus 17 per cent who are opposed.

YouGov found in 2019 that 64 per cent want rail in public ownership and 63 per cent want water in public ownership. In both cases a small minority of 23 per cent were opposed.

It is unclear why Ms Reeves' fiscal rules would conflict with taking the sectors into public ownership as such an approach would be unlikely to be financed through day-to-day spending.

In other European countries increased public control over utilities and rail has been used to help with the cost of living.

Emmanuel Macron's French government last week fully nationalised supplier EDF to help France manage its transition away from fossil fuels and to meet its climate goals. It has also forced the company to take an €8.4bn hit to protect consumers from rocketing energy bills.

Germany's government has meanwhile helped cut commuting and travel costs by providing funding for a €9 monthly season ticket on all local and regional public transport across its largely publicly-owned rail system.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Unions say Transport Secretary should ‘stop blocking’ rail agreement

The TUC is calling on the Transport Secretary to stop “prolonging” the rail dispute ahead of another strike which will cripple services across the country. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on Wednesday while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Energy#Labour Party#New Labour#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

French to blame for travel chaos at UK ports, claims Jeremy Hunt

As both contenders to become the next prime minister insist Brexit is not responsible for the chaotic congestion at Dover and Folkestone over the weekend, a former foreign secretary has insisted that French intransigence caused massive delays. Jeremy Hunt, currently the Conservative chair of the health select committee, attacked “a...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tory minister on £115k salary says workers must accept ‘pay restraint’ to control inflation

A Conservative cabinet minister who is paid well over £100,000 a year has called for workers to accept "pay restraint" to control inflation.On the eve of strike action by rail workers Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, attacked workers’ demands for wages to keep pace with the cost of living. Mr Clarke, 37, is paid £31,680 for his ministerial job on top of £84,144 he gets as an MP, with his combined £115,794 salary putting him in the UK's top few per cent of earners. Taking aim at opposition leader Keir Starmer, Mr Clarke hit out on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson

Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”Ms Truss met children, parents and staff at the charity during an hour-long visit on Thursday afternoon. Little Miracles charity helps support families with children with additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions. Ms Truss committed to coming back to visit the charity with her new health secretary if she is made...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour sacks frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defies picket line ban

Labour has sacked shadow frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defied Sir Keir Starmer’s ban on joining picket lines in support of striking rail workers.The party said Mr Tarry, the shadow transport minister, had been “removed from the frontbench”, saying it took seriously “any breach of collective responsibility”.Mr Tarry stood alongside striking workers at London’s Euston station on Wednesday morning, despite Sir Keir’s orders to stay away from the demonstrations.A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line.“Members of the...
KEIR STARMER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps

A long-term funding proposal made to Transport for London (TfL) is the Government’s “final offer”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.The capital’s transport body has been reliant on money from the Government to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.The latest short-term funding agreement expires on Thursday.I've offered @TfL a settlement that supports £3.6bn worth of projects, matching the Mayor's own spending plans from 2019. This is our final offer which more than delivers for London while being fair to UK taxpayers.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 27, 2022Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “I’ve offered TfL a settlement...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Unions react angrily to sacking of Labour shadow minister Sam Tarry

Unions have reacted angrily to the decision by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to sack a junior shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line. Ilford South MP Sam Tarry attended the protest at London's Euston station despite Sir Keir telling his frontbench MPs to stay away.
U.K.
BBC

Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva workers accept 'vastly improved' pay offer

A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers across parts of Yorkshire has ended after a new pay deal was agreed. The industrial action, which began on 6 June, was called off after Arriva and the Unite union struck a fresh deal. About 650 bus workers walked out after rejecting an...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Keir Starmer ‘pragmatic’ about question of nationalising utilities

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “pragmatic” about the question of public ownership of rail, energy and water companies, insisting his focus is on economic growth rather than ideology.The Labour leader used a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say the priority for the next Labour government would be to “reboot” the economy with a focus on “growth, growth, growth”.He was challenged about his view on nationalising utilities after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier said the policy was not compatible with the party’s new “fiscal rules” to control public spending.My approach here is pragmatic, not ideological, my mission is...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour’s transport’s spokesman defies Keir Starmer by joining picket, prompting call for sacking

Labour’s transport’s spokesman has defied Keir Starmer by joining striking rail workers on their picket line, prompting a call for him to be sacked.Sam Tarry showed his support for the RMT union’s walkout over pay and redundancies at London’s Euston station – just 24 hours after his party leader ordered all frontbenchers to stay away.“If we don’t make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost,” Mr Tarry said, adding: “It can’t be accepted anymore, that people just have to accept that inflation is out of control.”Asked if he fears the sack, the shadow minister replied: “I’ve no idea...
KEIR STARMER
BBC

Keir Starmer sacks shadow transport minister who backed rail strikes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sacked a junior shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line. Ilford South MP Sam Tarry attended the protest at London's Euston station despite Sir Keir calling on his frontbench MPs to stay away. Labour said he had been fired...
WORLD
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer visits Birmingham amid row over sacking of Labour frontbencher

Sir Keir Starmer will visit Birmingham today amid a Labour Party row after a frontbencher was fired following media appearances at an RMT picket line on Wednesday.The party sacked shadow transport minister Sam Tarry after he defied Sir Keir’s ban on frontbenchers joining the pickets in support of striking rail workers.The party said Mr Tarry had been “removed from the frontbench”, saying it took seriously “any breach of collective responsibility”.Tonight I've called on @Keir_Starmer to visit @RMTunion @TSSAunion picket lines & listen to the authentic voices of rail workers, hear their stories & fight their corner on @BBCRadio4 @R4WorldTonight. @UKLabour,...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy