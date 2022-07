George Kambosos Jr. does not appreciate having the best win of his career continued to be unacknowledged by the fighter whom he defeated. Kambosos shocked the boxing world last November with a split decision win over Teofimo Lopez to come away with the IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight belts. Lopez was reportedly diagnosed with a serious, life-threatening medical condition after the fight called pneumomediastinum, which is when air is present in the cavity between the lungs. Lopez, moreover, has long maintained that he had done enough to win that fight and has gone so far as to suggest that there was a conspiracy against him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO