Raider Nation Radio's 'Your Boy Q' Qiant Myers visits Sports Night to talk Training Camp

By Bryan Salmond
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up week one of...

news3lv.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Retirement News

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost a player to retirement. Las Vegas announced on Monday that veteran offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been added to the retirement list. Good had been with the Raiders since 2018. He previously played for the Indianapolis Colts. Good will not be back for the...
AllClemson

John Simpson Sets Higher Sights Entering Third Year with Las Vegas Raiders

John Simpson made a huge leap from 2020 to his second year in 2021. The former Clemson offensive lineman and Las Vegas Raiders left guard started just two games as a rookie and played in seven total. Last year, though, that production skyrocketed as Simpson started all 17 regular-season games and the team's one playoff contest.
The Spun

Rich Eisen Announces Decision On His Broadcasting Future

Rich Eisen has been at NFL Network since 2003, but there have been reports lately that he could be leaving. Not so, said Eisen on his radio show Wednesday. The 53-year-old broadcaster made it clear he has no intention of going elsewhere. In fact, Eisen revealed that he agreed to...
NBC Sports

Peter King’s NFL Training Camp Tour kicks off with Las Vegas Raiders’ hot, hot new offense

HENDERSON, Nev.—In the conference room adjacent to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ office, just after noon on Saturday, class was in session. The pupil in this 17-minute tutorial: quarterback Derek Carr. Every day—on the practice field, or in the hallways of the Raiders’ gleaming practice facility in suburban Las Vegas, anywhere they see each other—McDaniels finds a few minutes to continue the download of his offense, the Super Bowl-winning New England offense, into Carr’s head.
