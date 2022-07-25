Raider Nation Radio's 'Your Boy Q' Qiant Myers visits Sports Night to talk Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost a player to retirement. Las Vegas announced on Monday that veteran offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been added to the retirement list. Good had been with the Raiders since 2018. He previously played for the Indianapolis Colts. Good will not be back for the...
The Raiders have a new man in charge of the organization and that is Josh McDaniels. He has not been a head coach in the NFL for over a decade, but the Raiders are confident he is the right man for the job. But make no mistake about it; he...
The move may have been on the works for quite some time. After receiving the okay to return to practice, Good and the Raiders agreed to reconstruct his base salary of $3.09 million to $1.035 for the 2022 season. Good was returning back to the Silver and Black after missing...
John Simpson made a huge leap from 2020 to his second year in 2021. The former Clemson offensive lineman and Las Vegas Raiders left guard started just two games as a rookie and played in seven total. Last year, though, that production skyrocketed as Simpson started all 17 regular-season games and the team's one playoff contest.
Rich Eisen has been at NFL Network since 2003, but there have been reports lately that he could be leaving. Not so, said Eisen on his radio show Wednesday. The 53-year-old broadcaster made it clear he has no intention of going elsewhere. In fact, Eisen revealed that he agreed to...
HENDERSON, Nev.—In the conference room adjacent to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ office, just after noon on Saturday, class was in session. The pupil in this 17-minute tutorial: quarterback Derek Carr. Every day—on the practice field, or in the hallways of the Raiders’ gleaming practice facility in suburban Las Vegas, anywhere they see each other—McDaniels finds a few minutes to continue the download of his offense, the Super Bowl-winning New England offense, into Carr’s head.
