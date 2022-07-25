ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Al Gore: Mother Nature Has Already Declared A ‘Global Emergency’ On Climate

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fejAh_0greycKu00

Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that even if President Joe Biden hesitated on declaring a national emergency to address climate change, Mother Nature had already done so and the planet was feeling the effects of a warming world with dire consequences.

Gore made the comments on ABC’s “This Week,” telling host Jonathan Karl shattered heat records, Antarctic ice melt and the ongoing devastation of drought, flooding and wildfires were hitting the world “hard” and with immediate effect.

“We’re seeing this global emergency play out and it’s getting worse more quickly than was predicted,” Gore said Sunday. “This should be a moment for a global epiphany and the voters and the publics in countries around the world need to put a lot more pressure on their political leaders.”

“Don’t forget,” he continued, “the fact that all 50 of the Republican senators have been against doing anything on climate, even though the vast majority of the American people want it.”

Gore went on to say the planet had been using “our atmosphere as an open sewer,” spewing hundreds of millions of tons of carbon emissions into the environment every day. Karl pointed to the recent surge in gas prices, saying Biden had been challenged in his effort to address climate change. But Gore pressed back, saying people had confused the short-term benefits of fossil fuels at the expense of long-term harms.

“That’s why the heat records are being broken all the time,” Gore said. “That’s why the storms are stronger, why the ice is melting and the sea levels are rising, and why the droughts and fires are hitting us so hard and so many other consequences. And they’re predicting now up to a billion climate refugees crossing international borders in this century. We have got to act.”

Biden stopped short of declaring a formal national emergency to address climate change last week after Democrats were stymied by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in their hopes to pass meaningful climate legislation. The president said climate change was, indeed, an emergency, but unveiled a package of modest executive actions instead.

“Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world,” Biden said last week. “This is an emergency, an emergency, and I will look at it that way.”

Many progressive Democrats and environmentalists, however, have called on the White House to take more decisive action. Declaring a formal emergency could allow Biden to reinstate a ban on crude oil exports, which could substantially limit greenhouse gas emissions, or halt new oil and gas drilling in federal waters, both significant moves climate activists have called for for years.

Comments / 20

Ckgriff87
2d ago

bah bah bah Just ignore that the earth warmed and cooled way before we were here and also after we are here? Dude has pumped more carbon in one year then I will in a lifetime 🤡🤡 follow these clowns if you want. Suffer the consequences.

Reply
7
Shadowdancer andy
2d ago

Man cannot control worlds climate. Climate has been changing for billions of years, way before man came along and will be changing long after man has gone extinct. Such is the nature of earth's climate. Has nothing to do with humans, God, or any other deity. Earth just doing what it does.So perhaps we humans, the insignificant beings that we are,we should worry about something other than something we have no control over.

Reply(2)
5
Jen crackski
2d ago

Al Gore said climate change would’ve already destroyed the earth. This fossil needs to go back to where he was

Reply
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says climate change can ‘force’ military intervention

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s administration said climate change can “force” military invention after once again calling it a “national security issue.”. John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, said during a press conference that climate change is a “driver of actual missions” because it creates “instability” and “insecurity.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#National Emergency#Climate Change#Climate Refugees#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Abc#Republican#American
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
HuffPost

HuffPost

106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy