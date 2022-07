Congratulations are in order for Kim Yuna and Ko Woo Rim. After keeping their relationship relatively private, the figure skating champion and South Korean singer, a member of the crossover vocal quartet Forestella, are engaged and set to marry this fall. The couple confirmed their October 2022 wedding date just hours after going public with their relationship on July 25 after a local media outlet reported that the two were spotted on late-night dates, according to The Korea Herald.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO