Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO