Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships last week.Asher-Smith pulled up during the women’s 4x100m relay with Great Britain well-placed for a medal. She managed to complete her third leg but the damage was done and the British quartet missed out on the podium. After the race she told reporters: “I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt...

