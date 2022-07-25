ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Pennington Common

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters have tackled a two-hectare gorse fire in the New Forest. Crews from 10 stations across...

BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southampton man dies in three-vehicle crash near Dorchester

A man has died in a crash involving three cars in Dorset. A silver Volkswagen Polo, a white BMW and a red Ford Fusion collided at 18:50 BST on the B3147, between the Weirs roundabout and the junction with Westleaz, in Dorchester on Sunday. A Southampton man in his 20s,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Woman dies and three others are rushed to hospital after vintage caravan catches fire at glamping site

A woman has been killed and three people have been taken to hospital after a vintage caravan caught fire on a farm near Saxmundham in Suffolk early on Sunday morning. Fire crews, the ambulance service and police descended on the Happy Days Retro Vacations caravan site at Wardspring Farm in Leiston Road shortly after the fatal blaze broke out at around 4.40am.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
BBC

County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests

More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England. Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons. The raids also resulted in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes paid to 'kind' motorcyclist killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" motorcyclist who died after a crash in Gwynedd. Timothy Seyffert, 47, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, crashed on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, at 14:45 BST on Saturday. North Wales Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, between a silver Seat Leon...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

DART: 'Frightened' passengers forced open train doors

A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester: Biker who died after collision with child on A6 named

A biker who died after a crash on the A6 has been named by police. Jack Broderick, 29, was involved in a collision with a child on the city-bound carriageway on 20 July shortly before 20:00 BST. He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The Woodman fire: Three children in critical condition

Three children are critically ill after they were rescued from a fire at a derelict pub, police have said. A fire broke out on the first-floor of The Woodman on London Road, Hazel Grove, Stockport, at 20:30 BST on Tuesday. North West Ambulance Service said the children, whose ages have...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Husband charged with murder after body of ‘kind and caring’ school teacher, 29, found in undergrowth

The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Body found in search for swimmer who went missing off Wirral

A body has been found by police searching for a swimmer who went missing off the Wirral coast. Haydn Griffiths, 23, was last seen swimming towards wind turbines off the coast of New Brighton on Tuesday night. An extensive search of Liverpool Bay, Leasowe Bay and the River Mersey by...
PUBLIC SAFETY

