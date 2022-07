The Bossier City Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On 7/10/2022 the subject pictured is responsible for stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of the Louisiana Boardwalk. The vehicle was later found In Shreveport La. The suspect was captured on video surveillance getting into the car and driving off.

