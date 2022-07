If there was one take away from Netflix's recent subscriber drop, it was that things would have been a lot, lot worse if it wasn't for Stranger Things. The sci-fi juggernaut is the newest entry to Netflix billionaire's club. In the lead-up to its release, that chat was whether it could beat the record set by Bridgerton and become the most-watched English language show on Netflix. As it turned out, it absolutely destroyed the regency drama and has become the biggest English-language Netflix series of all time and the first to rack up over one billion viewing hours in its first 28 days of release. Now it stands at 1.31 billion, almost double what Bridgerton pulled in.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO