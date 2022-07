The WWE has announced that WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024. This also means that WrestleMania will continue to be a two-day event for the foreseeable future. The biggest wrestling event of the year will take place at the home of the Phildelphia Eagles. WrestleMania is a week-long event for the hosting city and will bring wrestling fans from across the world to Philadelphia in April of 2024.

