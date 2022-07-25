ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Grumpy's Roseville announces it'll close for good

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
The Roseville Grumpy's Bar & Grill will close for good this Saturday.

The announcement was made on the Grumpy's Roseville social media pages, stating that the bar at 2801 Snelling Avenue is shutting its doors after 14 years in business.

It will leave Grumpy's Northeast as the bar's only location, following the closure of the downtown bar in 2018.

"Over the 14 years we’ve been here, there were plenty of near brushes with closing the doors, but thanks to our amazing team and loyal customers we managed to hang on," the post says.

"In the end what got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say 'Sell or we call the note.' Well, you sell. It is very, very far from the ending we wanted."

The post says that a new restaurant, called Mito, will be moving into the space it's vacating following a remodel of the building.

Current staff members at Grumpy's are being offered positions at the new restaurant.

The restaurant's final day happens to also be its fourth annual Big Kahuna Bash, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature live surf bands, vintage cars, a scooter rally, Tiki drinks, and Polynesian food.

"That our last day coincides with the 4th Big Kahuna Bash was utterly unplanned, but going out on a positive note in an overall bummer situation maybe isn't the worst idea," the bar said.

"Take care and thank you all so much for the time we had together."

