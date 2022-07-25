ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games 2022: How a Torquay club has provided a third of England's team

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled on the seafront overlooking the beaches and harbour at Torquay is one of the most successful sports clubs that you have probably never heard of. But despite Kings Bowling Club's low-key profile, it is a powerhouse of the sport in England. Five of the 16-strong team of bowlers...

BBC

Sauaso Sue: Hull KR signing puts pre-season over World Cup

Prop Sauaso Sue is putting preparations for his 2023 move to Hull KR ahead of the possibility of playing for Samoa at World Cup later this year. The 30-year-old will depart Australian National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights in the winter, having already amassed 13 tries in 169 career games.
RUGBY
BBC

The Hundred: Gareth Breese to coach Welsh Fire women

Former Durham and West Indies all-rounder Gareth Breese has been appointed coach of the Welsh Fire women's squad for the Hundred tournament. Breese steps in after former Glamorgan and Australia women coach Matthew Mott was put in charge of limited-overs cricket for England men. Jamaica-born Breese, 46, has a Welsh...
The Associated Press

UserTesting and Startup Grind Scotland Join Forces to Discuss Importance of Empathetic Leadership

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan will be joining host Nick Murray, Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Metanomic, for a discussion focused on topics that include empathy in leadership, and what makes Edinburgh an ideal location as a European headquarters for technology companies. This event is taking place on Thursday, August 4, at UserTesting’s European headquarters in Edinburgh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005085/en/ Nick Murray, Host and Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC

Yaimé Pérez: Cuban athlete defects after World Championships

A top Cuban athlete has defected while she was on her way back from the World Championships in Eugene, USA. Olympic bronze medal discus thrower Yaimé Pérez, 31, abandoned the Cuban delegation while on a stopover in Miami. Her defection comes just days after that of the 19-year-old...
