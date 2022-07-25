ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Call for max working temperature cap after EU heatwave deaths

By Patrick GALEY
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade unions called Monday for the European Commission to impose maximum temperature limits for outdoor workers, after three people died while on shift in Madrid during last week's withering heatwave. While a handful of member states have legislation limiting working hours in excessive heat, the thresholds vary and many...

Phys.org

Wood heating pollutes the air in mountain areas more than previously assumed

Around 30 million people in Europe live in mountain valleys. A large part of this population is more affected by air pollution than previously assumed. This is the conclusion of a Slovenian-German research team from measurements in the Northern Dinaric Alps. Due to temperature inversions in winter, pollutants are trapped in the valleys to such an extent that soot and fine dust could reach alarming levels even in small villages, as they otherwise occur mainly in the centers of congested metropolises, write researchers from the Universities of Ljubljana, Molise and Nova Gorica and the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP). With mobile measurements using an instrumented backpack by TROPOS, it had become possible to examine the pollutant distribution in more detail.
ENVIRONMENT
Science News

Humans may not be able to handle as much heat as scientists thought

More than 2,000 people dead from extreme heat and wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain. High temperature records shattered from England to Japan. Overnights that fail to cool. Brutal heat waves are quickly becoming the hallmark of the summer of 2022. And even as climate change continues to crank up...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Independent

China says it is tracking its out-of-control rocket amid fears it could drop anywhere on Earth

China is tracking an out-of-control rocket that is set to fall to Earth in the coming days, it has said.The country committed to provide information on the rocket’s movements in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said.There are fears that the rocket could drop unpredictably down to Earth, and could pose a danger to any populated areas that it drops onto.The Long March 5B rocket was launched over the weekend. Since then, it has begun falling back down to Earth – with even China seemingly unable to predict where exactly it will fall.It is an international practice to allow...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Looking for someone to blame for the extreme heat? Try Wall Street

Round the world, we’re witnessing the impacts of global heating: in the past week, airport runways have melted in the UK, wildfires have torched huge swathes of Europe, and more than 100 million Americans have sweltered in dangerously high temperatures. Already this year, prolonged heatwaves and drought in many of the world’s breadbaskets have exacerbated a global food shortage that has raised the number of people living with food insecurity from 440 million to 1.6 billion.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

China swelters under record heat

Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply. Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Video: US blows up another warship in message to China

U.S. and Japanese military units obliterated a target warship last week for the second time during the 2022 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC 22) multi-national military exercise near Hawaii. The exercise demonstrates warfighting tactics that the U.S. and its allies could use in a potential conflict with China. U.S. and...
MILITARY
Phys.org

Using an antineutrino reactor-off method between submarine patrols to by-pass need for onboard access inspections

A pair of researchers at Virginia Tech is suggesting that it should be possible to use a low-energy antineutrino reactor-off method set between submarine patrols to by-pass the need for onboard access by inspectors. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Bernadette Cogswell and Patrick Huber describe a means for safeguarding nuclear fuel used for naval propulsion systems on vessels around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

€2 billion underground ‘water battery’ turns on in Switzerland

A giant ‘water battery’ capable of storing as much energy as 400,000 electric car batteries has been switched on in Switzerland.The €2 billion project, located nearly 600 metres beneath the Swiss Alps, was under construction for 14 years. Its 20 million kWh capacity will allow excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored for future use, thus helping to stabilise the electricity grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.The hydro battery works by using the excess energy to pump water between two separate reservoirs at different altitudes in the Swiss canton of Valais. Six pump turbines send water...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Misery for millions as monsoon pounds Pakistan port city

Shazad Akbar carried his four-year-old daughter on his shoulders Tuesday as he and his wife waded through knee-high water flooding a street in Surjani, a poor part of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. His wife fell sick overnight, but Akbar couldn't take her to a doctor as heavy monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Britain on the brink of hosepipe ban for the first time in 10 YEARS following spike in demand in 40.3C heatwave

A hosepipe ban could soon be introduced for the first time in 10 years in Britain following spike in demand during the 40.3C heatwave. Southern Water has warned water levels in the River Test in Hampshire - a vital source for the area - are well below what is normal for this time of year as record temperatures are seen in the UK after a dry winter and spring.
ENVIRONMENT

