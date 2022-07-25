ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Hundreds of people lose power in the Valley

By Michael Reiner, Noelle Haynes
(WKBN) – Hundreds of people have lost power in the Valley.

According to First Energy, 1,600 people were without power in the Mercer County area. Now, the numbers are down to over 140 households without power in that area. Crews are still unsure of when the power will be restored.

Over 10 people are without power in Trumbull County. The majority of outages are in Brookfield Township where over 150 people were without power at of 3:05 a.m.

LIVE: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

First Energy is also saying that over 40 people are without power in Mahoning County.

Originally, 129 outages were reported in Columbiana County, with 120 of them being in Salem. Now, there are less than five.

First Energy has not posted when the outages will be resolved.

The City of Niles sent an email saying that they are working on outages that have occurred. They are asking residents to not call police dispatch.

WKBN

First-ever Mahoning Valley Irish Fest to kick off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The inaugural Mahoning Valley Irish Fest is happening this weekend. It will be held at Community Alley and Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. Organizer Shannon Colleen Lehn said they have been planning for over a year for the event and want it to be a destination like the one in the Cleveland area.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Boyd calls for restructuring of LCEDC, resignations of their leaders

NEW CASTLE – When describing the current state of economic development in Lawrence County, Commissioner Morgan Boyd did not mince words. “The first step in solving any problem is to recognize that there is one,” Boyd said. “Lawrence County’s economic development systems – Forward Lawrence – are not working, and have not worked for decades.”
WKBN

WKBN

