Hundreds of people lose power in the Valley

(WKBN) – Hundreds of people have lost power in the Valley.

According to First Energy, 1,600 people were without power in the Mercer County area. Now, the numbers are down to over 140 households without power in that area. Crews are still unsure of when the power will be restored.

Over 10 people are without power in Trumbull County. The majority of outages are in Brookfield Township where over 150 people were without power at of 3:05 a.m.

First Energy is also saying that over 40 people are without power in Mahoning County.

Originally, 129 outages were reported in Columbiana County, with 120 of them being in Salem. Now, there are less than five.

First Energy has not posted when the outages will be resolved.

The City of Niles sent an email saying that they are working on outages that have occurred. They are asking residents to not call police dispatch.

