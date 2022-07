Lillian Steger was on her way to Pomona to pick up her husband from work when a construction truck dragging a road sign trailer pulled up right beside her. "I look at that video and I go, OMG, my guardian angel has earned their wings 10 times over," said Steger. Desperate to lose the numerous police cars tailing him, the driver, 32-year-old Freddy Baltazar, sideswiped Steger on the westbound I-10 Freeway at the Towne Avenue off-ramp as he tried to get onto surface streets.I was thinking about my husband, my granddaughter," she said. "Am I going to die? Is this accident...

POMONA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO