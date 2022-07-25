ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Tops $150M, ‘The Lost City’ Scores Release Date

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y445j_0grelY4t00

Hong Kong crime thriller Detective vs. Sleuths again topped China’s theatrical box office , taking $14.2 million during what was altogether a downbeat weekend of moviegoing in the country.

The market generated just $40.6 million in total revenue during the frame, a modest total for what’s usually China’s busy summer blockbuster season. Ongoing Covid-19 controls across the country and a dearth of top commercial titles continue to hold the local industry back from a more robust recovery.

Produced by Emperor Motion Pictures, Detective vs. Sleuths has earned $96.3 million to date. Close behind from Friday to Sunday was fellow holdover Lighting Up the Stars , which added $11.6 million for a $230 million cumulative gross. Chen Sicheng’s somewhat disappointing sci-fi comedy Mozart From Space came in third with $6.4 million and a $43.8 million running total.

Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion , the sole Hollywood heavy-hitter allowed into the market in many weeks, continued drawing slight sales, taking $2.6 million. After nearly six weeks in cinemas, the film has earned $152.8 million, the best of any U.S. title in China this year — although there have been conspicuously few of them .

Health conditions permitting, China’s movie box office could see a jolt of energy this coming Friday with the release of Chiyu Zhang’s sci-fi comedy Moonman . The film has generated strong buzz and the director’s previous comedy, Never Say Die , earned $335 million in Fall 2017.

Paramount’s comedy-adventure The Lost City , starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, has also locked up a release for Friday — albeit a curiously belated one. The film opened in North America on March 25 and has earned $190 million worldwide.

