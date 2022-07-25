ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, FRANCESCA EBEL
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tIcb_0grejqqH00
Tunisa Referendum FILE - Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2021. Tunisians are heading to the polls on Monday, July 25, 2022 to vote on a new constitution. The controversial initiative has been spearheaded by Tunisian President Kais Saied that critics say will legitimize his power grab in the North African nation. S (AP Photo/Slim Abid, file) (Slim Abid)

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Tunisians are voting Monday for a controversial new constitution put forward by President Kais Saied that critics say will formalize his power grab and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the North African nation.

Monday’s referendum marks one year to the day that Saied froze Tunisia’s parliament and dismissed his government — a move derided by critics as “a coup” but celebrated by Tunisians who had grown exasperated with the country’s political elites and years of economic stagnation. In the year since then, Saied has given himself the power to rule by decree and has fired dozens of judges, decisions that have provoked a series of protests.

The new constitution gives the office of the president all executive powers and removes key checks and balances. The power of Tunisia’s judiciary and parliament would be greatly reduced.

Critics warn that Saied’s new political structure could pave the way to a new autocracy in the country that rose up against former autocratic strongman Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 and kicked off the Arab Spring pro-democracy protests. Tunisia is the only nation to emerge with a democracy from those protests.

Saied says the changes are needed to eliminate corruption and “return the nation to the revolutionary path.”

After casting his vote in Tunis on Monday morning, Saied told the Associated Press that the referendum was a call to Tunisians everywhere “to partake in history, to create a new history.”

Saied rejected fears the constitution would revive a dictatorship, saying that citizens were able to protest and express themselves freely.

“There is no dictatorship, as I said in the explanatory document on rights and freedoms: this constitution protects (such freedoms), and the revolution is defended by a people who stand up to those who undermine it.”

Turnout was visibly low when polls in Tunis opened in Monday as witnessed by the AP. Many observers are expecting a low voter turnout, underscoring Tunisians’ disenchantment with politics and their daily struggles coping with rising inflation that has reached 8.1%.

Officially, however, authorities are reporting high turnout numbers. Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) President Farouk Bouaskar said 6.32% of ballots had been cast by 9:30am compared with 1.6% for the same time in the 2019 elections.

Despite the scorching heat, a handful of elderly voters turned up to cast their vote. One voter, Fatma, who did not wish to give her full name, said, “I waited for this opportunity to vote for a longtime. I hope that it brings good for the Tunisian people and the country.”

The drafting and organization of Monday’s referendum has been marred by controversy. Sadok Belaid, a constitutional law professor Saied brought in to head the committee drafting the new constitution, has denounced the result — which was extensively revised by the president — saying it “contains considerable risks and shortcomings” that could pave the way for "a disgraceful dictatorial regime.”

Saied has urged Tunisians to back the proposal, despite electoral standards requiring that he remain neutral. The vote will be supervised by the Independent High Authority for Elections, whose members he appointed.

A former constitutional law professor, Saied ran for the presidency on a populist, anti-corruption platform in 2019, winning with over 70% of the votes in the second round.

Supporters of Saied believe the new constitution will put an end to years of political deadlock.

Fatma Ben Salah, a pro-Saied civil society activist, says it's “abnormal” that the 2014 constitution gives more power to the prime minister than a president elected by a large majority. Ben Salah says Tunisia became ungovernable due to years of conflict between the three branches of government, accentuating the economic and social crises plaguing the country whose unemployment rate stands at more than 16%.

Former Minister Hatem El Euchi believes the unification of executive power could ensure stability, revive the economy and investment and create jobs.

But for Tunisian magistrate Ahmed Souab, the constitution represents a “serious danger for democracy” because it does not guarantee a clear balance of powers and gives more prerogatives to Saied than those held by previous Tunisian strongmen.

Numerous civil society groups have rejected the new constitution. The Tunisian non-governmental group Al Bawsala says the new constitution would lead to a monopolization of power that would threaten every citizen's rights and freedoms.

“(This) does not provide any control mechanism, even in the event of a flagrant violation of the constitution by the president," Al Bawsala communications officer Haythem Benzid told The Associated Press.

Benzid believes Saied is relying on the widespread discontent caused by the mismanagement of public affairs in the decade since Tunisia’s revolution.

The proposed constitution has split Tunisia’s opposition. Only one party, Afek Tounes, has said it will vote against the proposal. Most political parties, including Tunisia’s influential Islamist party Ennahdha, say they plan to boycott Monday’s referendum so as not to legitimize the process.

“We refuse to go to the funeral of democracy,” said Republican Party leader Issam Chebbi, adding that he considers “the absolute personal power” that Saied wants to grant himself “worse than that of Ben Ali.”

Tunisian activist Henda Fellah tweeted Sunday that she had decided to boycott the vote, saying the text is built on a flawed foundation and that its violations of electoral law were “countless.”

“This would be the first time I’m not voting since 2011,” Fellah said.

Saied sidestepped an AP question whether a low turn out would cast doubt on the referendum's validity.

Bouaskar, the ISIE president, said that the voting process was being monitored by 5,678 observers, including 124 foreigners.

The preliminary results are expected to be announced by Wednesday, with a final result on Aug. 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin’s Pals Admit New Plan to Tamper with U.S. Elections: We’ll Set the World on Fire

Russia’s economy is struggling under the weight of Western sanctions and the situation is expected to get even worse. Instead of halting the bloody invasion of Ukraine to ease the burden of sanctions, the Kremlin is plotting to undermine Western democracies and fuel separatist movements all over the world. Its top propagandists are pondering how to “elect” Kremlin-friendly politicians abroad, causing such internal turmoil in other countries that sanctions against Russia would become a luxury the West can no longer afford.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Tunisia referendum: Voters give president near unchecked power

Tunisia has voted to hand sweeping new powers to the country's president, in a move that critics say risks the return of authoritarian rule to the country. Fewer than a third of Tunisians voted in the referendum, with 94.6% of those balloted supporting plans to hand President Kais Saied broad new powers.
WORLD
The Independent

Bulgaria to hold early election after coalition talks fail

Bulgaria is heading to a new parliamentary election this fall after the three largest parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government. Socialist Party floor leader, Georgi Svilenski, told reporters on Wednesday that efforts to form a viable coalition failed as a proposed governing strategy did not muster the needed approval in the National Assembly.
WORLD
AFP

Tunisia approves new constitution in vote with low turnout

Tunisia has approved a new constitution granting unchecked powers to the office of President Kais Saied, the electoral board said, after a poorly attended referendum in which voters overwhelmingly backed the document. Rights groups have warned the draft gives vast, unchecked powers to the presidency, allows Saied to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and makes him virtually impossible to remove from office.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Tunisians#North African#The Associated Press
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken over Ukraine's second-biggest power plant in eastern Donetsk region and are undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. read more.
POLITICS
CBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with leaders of Iran, Turkey in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of Iran and Turkey in Tehran. This was his second trip out of Moscow since launching the invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes as Putin tries to strengthen ties with allies amid isolation from the West. Mark Katz, professor of government and politics at George Mason University, joined CBS News to discuss.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Why Vladimir Putin Won’t Retreat on Ukraine

Russian grand strategy has historically driven Russia to view territorial expansion as its preferred security policy. Russia’s war in Ukraine has deep historical roots. Building on his previous assertion that Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Russians are “one people”, and his February declaration that a “special military operation” was necessary to demilitarize Ukraine and protect the people of Ukraine’s Donbass region, Russian president Vladimir Putin likened himself to Peter the Great and the war in Ukraine to Russia’s conquest of the Baltic from Sweden. In a June 10 speech commemorating the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter the Great, Putin emphasized that Russia’s first emperor took nothing from Sweden but rather had returned territory to Russia. Noting that no European country recognized Russia’s claim before Peter’s conquest, Putin stated that Russia’s mission in Ukraine was “to restore and to strengthen” its state sovereignty by reincorporating historical territory.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Tunisia
MSNBC

Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

Fmr. FBI counterintelligence deputy Peter Strzok describes the “concerning” national security risk posed by three election deniers with significant connections to Russia who attended the heated White House meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, pushing options to overturn the election that were “extraordinary in terms of its threat to the nation,” he says. “This isn’t a past threat.”July 26, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. The one-day gathering will take place...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukrainians Sign Petition To Give Citizenship, PM Role To UK's Johnson

A tongue-in-cheek petition to give outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Ukrainian citizenship and make him the country's prime minister has garnered over 2,500 signatures hours after being put up on Ukraine's official petitions site on Tuesday. Despite losing domestic popularity and eventually having been forced to announce his resignation...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy