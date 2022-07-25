ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles shooting: 2 dead, 5 wounded at San Pedro park, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbCej_0greggnW00

LOS ANGELES — At least two people are dead and five hurt after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Southern California park, authorities said.

According to KTLA, the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at or near an unpermitted car show in Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood. Los Angeles police said an argument between two people escalated into gunfire, striking four men and three women ages 23 to 54, the news outlet reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the seven people were rushed to area hospitals, KTLA reported. Four of the wounded suffered critical injuries, including two in full cardiac arrest, authorities initially told KABC. Two of the people later died, authorities said Sunday evening.

Investigators believe there may have been multiple shooters, KTLA reported. Police had not arrested any suspects as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the news outlet.

If you have information about the shooting, call the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 1-323-786-5110.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Authorities identify 2 people killed in Peck Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro Sunday. They are 31-year-old Tashman Williams of Compton and 29-year-old Carlyle Phillips of Cypress, authorities said. The two were killed after gunfire was exchanged at the park Sunday when hundreds of […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officer involved shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers near Elysian Park Wednesday. An LAPD officer was investigating a traffic collision in the area of North Broadway and South Avenue 18 at about 11 a.m. when he was approached by a citizen who reported seeing a man armed with a gun down the street near the area of North Broadway and South Avenue 19, according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Two dead, six others hurt in shooting at San Pedro park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ktla#Kabc#Cox Media Group
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Boy dies after being found in bathtub at East Hollywood home

Update: The father of the 5-year-old boy was arrested late Monday night. An updated version of the story can be found here. Original post: A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Sixth Street Bridge: LAPD implements another overnight closure on $588M bridge

LOS ANGELES - The Sixth Street Bridge linking downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights was indefinitely closed Tuesday after continued concerns about illegal activity and safety, the Los Angeles Police Department announced. However, the bridge reopened early Wednesday morning. STORY UPDATE: $588M Sixth Street Bridge reopens after 4th closure in...
2urbangirls.com

2 shot to death in possible murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES – Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy