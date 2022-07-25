City of Racine’s automotive history to be on display at county fair this week | Local News

Julie E. Walberer (nee Marks), 79 years old of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Julie was born July 25, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Louise Epstein and Emanuel Marks. Julie graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and Illinois Institute of Technology. She found great joy and pride in being an occupational therapist and applied the skills from her education throughout her career. She retired from the CTA in Chicago where she worked as a paratransit advocate. Julie moved to Kenosha, WI in 2011 to be closer to family. Julie devoted countless hours over many years to volunteering with women’s shelters, children, and disability advocacy organizations. She was a frontline participant who demonstrated and educated for the rights of disabled people both locally and nationally. As an acknowledgment of her work, she was invited to Washington DC for the signing of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

