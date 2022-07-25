ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Racine’s automotive history to be on display at county fair this week | Local News

By Lynn Sommers
Cover picture for the articleRACINE — Every year, the Racine Historical Society has something on display at the Racine County Fair. This year, the museum’s exhibit is especially fitting: a Racine-made automobile from a foundational Racine manufacturer that shuttered the same year of the first modern iteration of the Racine County...

