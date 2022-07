Nestled in the heart of New Mexico, in the desert, surrounded by mountains, and just northwest of Texas is the sprawling city of Albuquerque. Founded in 1706 as a Spanish colony, it is the largest city in New Mexico and is best known for its combination of modern and historical offerings. One of Albuquerque’s cultural highlights is Old Town, which dates to the same colonial period and has preserved many historic buildings.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO