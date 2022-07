Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As of last month, the Federated States of Micronesia—a group of four islands in the Western Pacific—was one of the few countries in the world that had insulated itself from the pandemic. As of April, Micronesia had reported a single COVID case. It's reported a handful of cases since then. But now the country of 115,000 is suffering its worst-ever outbreak, likely due to the BA.5 Omicron subvariant whose rapid transmission has caused daily case counts to skyrocket into the hundreds, a per-capital tally that's equivalent to the U.S. reporting 2.3 million a day. On Tuesday, Micronesia reported its first COVID-related death.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO