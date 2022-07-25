ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets hired lobbyist to push NYC mayor to change vaccine rules to exempt Kyrie Irving

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvYML_0greYaiA00

It’s clear the mandate change and Irving’s stance put an end to those title hopes. Sitting second in the East on Jan. 15, the Nets dropped 16 of 21 after Durant suffered a left knee injury. They fell to eighth by the time he returned six weeks later — and Tsai took action. On Feb. 6, Irving said, “Anything can happen these next few days, the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up either before All-Star break or even just after.” Two days later — with the Nets on an eight-game losing skid — they hired ex-New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to lobby new Mayor Eric Adams about changing the mandate so Irving could play at home.

Source: Josh Kosman, Brian Lewis @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

— Celtics vs Lakers

— Battle for banner 18

— Boston vs Kyrie

— KD vs Bron

This would be an amazing Finals if it happened. pic.twitter.com/r26Va6GPId8:32 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NKDb_0greYaiA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T32fm_0greYaiA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAmjY_0greYaiA00

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If we’re to believe that part of why Durant wants out of BKN is their refusal to give his good friend Kyrie Irving a new max deal, hard to believe he’d OK a trade to Boston, given the Kyrie history there. – 8:05 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Durant talks, with Boston and everyone else, will still likely drag out. Teams want to see what kind of appetite Brooklyn has for bringing KD/Kyrie to training camp. That will determine if the Nets come off their steep asking price. – 7:52 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Celtics get Durant and the Lakers get Kyrie, Lakers-Celtics becomes a Christmas Day lock and probably the most anticipated regular-season game since… well it’s been awhile. – 2:47 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think Jaylen Brown and Ben Simmons is a really interesting start to a team.

Brooklyn would also presumably get three picks from Boston, two more from the Lakers for Kyrie, and they still have one left from Philly for the Harden trade.

They could trade for a third major piece. – 2:45 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving reportedly wasn’t only Net who didn’t want to get vaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/24/kyr…10:38 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Per the NY Post: The Nets hired a lobbyist in the winter to push the NYC mayor to change the vaccine rules to exempt Kyrie Irving. The rule was changed the next month, although the local baseball teams did their share of pushing. https://t.co/Qhk2CEHIYx pic.twitter.com/jWJnq2tbwe10:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1xX1_0greYaiA00

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Inside one-line tweak to #NYC vax mandate that derailed #Nets, Kyrie Irving’s season #nba nypost.com/2022/07/24/how… via @nypostsports7:38 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Former Nets All-Star hopes Durant and Irving stick around: ‘Let’s give it one more run’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:24 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

POV: Fanspo’s trade machine as I try to concoct 5-team blockbuster trades around KD, Mitchell, Kyrie and Westbrook for the 512th time

pic.twitter.com/n9hPBWkeLr7:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFMep_0greYaiA00

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the pros/cons of waiting out Kyrie vs. an earlier potential trade for Hield (and maybe Myles Turner?). Plus, Schröder wants to run it (“it” being “him*) back? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho…2:08 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

New podcast episode! @ethman43 joins me to discuss:

• NBA Summer League studs and duds

• The Boston Celtics’ terrific offseason

• The top contenders entering next year

• The Kevin Durant sweepstakes

• Kyrie Irving’s future

• Donovan Mitchell to NY? podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bre…11:48 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We debate the merits of trading for Buddy Hield (and maybe even Myles Turner) vs. Kyrie… plus, Dennis Schröder, Part Zwei??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=npcjxP…5:33 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Should the Lakers keep waiting on Kyrie, or try for a quicker deal for Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner? How badly do they need a trade? Plus… Schröder reunion? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho…11:49 AM

“Kyrie wasn’t the only one on the Nets who didn’t want to get vaccinated,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Post. -via New York Post / July 24, 2022

“No one was expecting the mandate the way in which he wouldn’t be able to play. No one expected it,” a source close to Irving said. “The entire thing was that vaccination was absolutely going to be a choice and not anything that was forced. -via New York Post / July 24, 2022

“[Tsai] laid it out that you needed to be vaccinated or you can’t play,” a source close to the situation said. “A number of players did not want to get vaccinated. They all decided to get vaccinated except Kyrie. … The thinking was the players would all blink.” -via New York Post / July 24, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although […] The post Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics offered this trade package to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have grabbed a ticket in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Celtics have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks regarding Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed by reporting that Boston actually sent a trade offer to Brooklyn for Durant, which the Nets turned down and countered.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
theScore

Report: Celtics include Jaylen Brown in offer for Durant

The Boston Celtics have entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, offering a package to the Brooklyn Nets involving All-Star Jaylen Brown, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Celtics propsed trading Brown, guard Derrick White, and a draft pick, but the Nets countered to include reigning Defensive Player of the Year...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving's Fate With The Brooklyn Nets Is Dependent On Kevin Durant: "If Durant Goes, I Don’t See Any Way That The Nets Just Keep Kyrie."

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have kept the Brooklyn Nets in flux for the last month, as both players have reportedly expressed a need to leave the team. Kyrie was first when he failed to agree on an extension with the Nets and accepted the player option on the final year of the contract, intending to leave the team for the Los Angeles Lakers via trade or walk for nothing.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Making sense of Celtics' potential interest in a KD trade

The NBA simply refuses to go into hibernation, as evidenced by middle-of-the-night and early-morning reports that the Boston Celtics offered a package headlined by Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant. ESPN first reported the Celtics’ interest in a deal while noting the ability to include...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#New York City Council#Nets#New York Post#Statmuse Statmuse#Celtics#Kyrie Kd#Bkn#Kd Kyrie
Yardbarker

Brian Scalabrine Is Skeptical Of The Boston Celtics Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "I Don't Know How Much Longer KD Has Left"

The excitement around the NBA trade market with the possible movement of Kevin Durant away from the Brooklyn Nets has been feeding offseason rumors this summer. The latest development in the saga is that the Boston Celtics are trying to make a move for KD, using Jaylen Brown as the primary asset they have to unload instead of Jayson Tatum.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opposing NBA executives not happy about the Boston Celtics adding Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics now have one of if not the strongest rotations in the league from top to bottom, to the delight of the team’s fans and the dismay of those of other teams. But it is not just fans of other franchises who are feeling some trepidation at the thought of facing Boston’s revamped roster next season. Executives of opposing ball clubs around the NBA are also none too pleased about the Celtics’ offseason upgraded, and have been sharing their displeasure with Heavy’s veteran NBA reporter Steve Bulpett.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Yardbarker

Celtics Jaylen Brown Does Not Want To Be Traded

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA offseason is a crazy time and when a player like Kevin Durant requests a trade, it becomes even crazier. Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the start of NBA free agency and while virtually every team in the league has checked in with Brooklyn about a potential trade, no advancements have been made and no deal with any team appears to be imminent.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
178K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy