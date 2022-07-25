ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in two Japanese towns

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naKX7_0greVstH00
World News

Dozens of people have been evacuated in two towns on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the sky.

Large rocks fell as far as 1.5 miles from the Sakurajima volcano on Sunday night in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke and ash billowing high above the mountaintop.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and advised 51 residents in two towns facing the volcano to leave their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otlcj_0greVstH00
Sakurajima volcano as seen from a shelter at a town in Kagoshima (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)

By Monday morning, 33 of them left their homes for a nursing care facility in a safer part of the region, according to Kagoshima city officials.

NHK said others subject to evacuation might have evacuated to other locations.

“We will put the people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters.

He called on residents to pay close attention to updates from local authorities to protect their lives.

A dusting of ash was visible on cars in Kagoshima, but no damage or injuries have been reported. Schools in the area are on summer recess but closed on Monday for clubs and extracurricular activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIpYK_0greVstH00
Ash from Sakurajima volcano is seen on a vehicle in Kagoshima (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)

The JMA warned of the potential for falling volcanic rocks within 1.8 miles of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 1.2 miles.

The chances of more explosive violent eruptions are low, but residents still should be watchful for falling rocks, mudslide and pyroclastic flow, said Tsuyoshi Nakatsuji, a JMA official in charge of volcano watch.

He also advised residents to close curtains and stay away from windows, which could break by the force of an eruption.

Sakurajima on the main southern island of Kyushu is one of Japan’s most active volcanos and has erupted repeatedly.

It used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914 that killed 58 people.

Sakurajima is about 600 miles south-west of Tokyo.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Volcano#Eruptions#Tokyo#Sakurajima#Meteorological Agency#Nhk
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
newschain

Deadly quake rattles northern Philippines

A strong earthquake has set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. In the capital Manila, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors. The 7-magnitude quake was centred in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum,...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area

A large wildfire on the German-Czech border is spreading and threatening to destroy a forested national park popular with tourists. The fire in the region called Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland National Park on the German side, which started at the weekend, had seemed to be under control but spread again early on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

US makes offer to Russia in bid to secure release of jailed Americans

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home basketball star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Mr Blinken also said he expects to speak to his Kremlin counterpart for the...
POTUS
newschain

Hewick prevails in dramatic Galway Plate

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was celebrating at Galway on Wednesday evening when Hewick survived dramatic late interference from a loose horse to hold on and land the feature Tote Galway Plate. In an incident-packed renewal of the week’s big chasing contest, the Jordan Gainford-ridden winner was always close to...
WORLD
newschain

Nikita Parris: The football princess with a Cinderella working-class attitude

It sounds like the tagline for a must-watch film: “A little girl from Toxteth who chased and caught her dream. Princess status with a Cinderella working-class attitude.”. The heroine is Lionesses forward Nikita Parris, and the man who came up with the back-of-the-book worthy blurb is Earl Jenkins, the coach who first laid eyes on the striker when, aged seven, she joined Liverpool side Kingsley United and started playing with the boys.
WORLD
newschain

How to avoid children on holiday this summer

The school holidays are in full swing, and thousands of families are taking a well-deserved summer holiday. But for couples, singletons or even parents who prefer to keep away from other people’s kids, the prospect of spending their own time off surrounded by shrieking babies and over-energetic toddlers probably doesn’t sound like fun.
TRAVEL
newschain

Sam Hain leads the way as title hopefuls Surrey are frustrated

Warwickshire fought back to hold up Surrey’s LV= Insurance County Championship title push at the Kia Oval. Sam Hain’s unbeaten 87 in an unbroken stand of 127 with Will Rhodes enabled the Bears to reach a second innings 270 for four. Warwickshire captain Rhodes was undefeated on 72...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy