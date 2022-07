This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. When it comes to rocks from Mars, details matter. NASA intends to bring tiny rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover back to Earth for study. That means keeping track of not just where the samples came from in the Jezero Crater, but also their original orientation in the host rock. To do that, the rover is engaging in a little physical graffiti on the red planet.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO