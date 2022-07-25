Knoxville is the #3 metro with the fastest-growing property taxes in America

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen Walters
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
WBIR
Knoxville officials: Property tax rate lowest since mid-70s
It follows a move by city leaders to increase property taxes in the spring. That 50-cent tax hike did pass and is expected to raise more than $25 million.
wivk.com
Design Changes Proposed to New Multi-Use Stadium in Downtown Knoxville due to Rising Materials and Labor Costs
Knoxville Sports Authority officials proposing some design changes for Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium at a meeting Tuesday morning. Rising materials and labor costs have inspired the stadium changes. Among those are removing a second story of offices and retail space, downsizing the stadium’s club area, and reorganizing some field-level constructs. These changes won’t affect the stadium’s overall look, however, officials said.
wivk.com
Knoxville’s Mayor Expected to Ask City Council for a Property Tax Increase
Knoxville City Council is set to vote on a property tax increase during tonight’s meeting. Tonight, Mayor Indya Kincannon is asking the City Council to adjust the current tax rate from $2.9638 per $100 assessed valuation to a new rate of $2.1556, the lowest since 1974. This comes after, in April, Mayor Kincannon proposed a 50-cent increase in Knoxville’s property tax, with the goal for it to generate additional revenue to maintain core services and support first responders, a city of Knoxville spokesperson said.
insideofknoxville.com
Three Businesses Moving From Downtown (and one announced)
The ebb and flow of businesses from any area is a constant, and downtown is no exception. While three businesses announcing their departure at the same time might seem indicative of something larger at work, it is likely a simple coincidence. Each has their own reasons. The businesses are very different from each other and, pleasantly, none are closing.
wvlt.tv
Will gas prices continue to fall? Experts weigh in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some have noticed a slight decrease in gas prices while paying at the pump, but will this be short-lived?. The Automobile Association of America shared that this week’s gas prices are the sixth straight week of declines in gas prices in Tennessee. Megan Cooper, a...
Mega Millions jackpot rises again to more than $1 billion
Amid a downed website and anticipation for matching numbers, no ticket matched Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing, which means the jackpot prize has grown even larger ahead of Friday night's drawing.
Jones Cove Road rated second lowest in county appraisal report
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge that completely collapsed over White Creek may have been due for an upgrade before the heavy rainfall that resulted in the collapse according to the National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report. The National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report give...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville gets North America’s first ever ‘Karcher’ sweeper for downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is now the first city in North America to use a Karcher street sweeper to keep downtown clean, city officials announced Tuesday. The Karcher sweeper is a small bike lane sweeper that city officials also plan to use in Market Square and alleys downtown. “This...
WTVCFOX
Dental provider with ties to Chattanooga, Cleveland reaches $1.5M settlement with gov't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A dental provider with offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Sweetwater has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations it improperly billed Tenncare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A release says Dr. Don Flanagan and his affiliated companies which operate Cloudland Dental were accused...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville stadium design changes hope to reduce cost of construction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials proposed some design changes for Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium at a sports authority meeting Tuesday morning. Rising materials and labor costs have inspired the stadium changes. Among those are removing a second story of offices and retail space, downsizing the stadium’s club area, and reorganizing some field-level constructs. These changes won’t affect the stadium’s overall look, however, officials said.
wvlt.tv
Former Downtown Flavortown employee sues, claims lack of pay
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Downtown Flavortown employee is suing the company behind the new Pigeon Forge restaurant, claiming they were underpaid while working there. Former employee Kevin Armstrong filed the complaint on July 15 of this year. In the documents, obtained by WVLT News, Armstrong and his...
DA: Dentist, business manager agree to pay $1.5 million for improper billing of TennCare
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday that local dental provider Dr. Don Flanagan and former business manager Franci Raines have agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations of knowingly and improperly submitting false claims for dental services to TennCare.
10Investigates: State report shows nearly 300 bridges are in poor condition. Our map shows you where they are
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The route from Sevierville to Cosby is now significantly longer, following a bridge collapse on State Route 339 near Wilhite Road. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the box bridge collapsed because of heavy rain on Monday afternoon. The road closure is indefinite. The official...
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County set for long-term closure
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County is set for a long-term closure due to flooding and structural damage, a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said.
Former Downtown Flavortown worker sues, alleging he was illegally paid under minimum wage
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A former worker at a Downtown Flavortown restaurant in Pigeon Forge filed a federal lawsuit on July 15, saying the company behind the restaurant illegally paid him less than minimum wage. He filed it against FACE Amusement Group Inc. According to the lawsuit, Kevin Armstrong...
WYSH AM 1380
OR Senior Pool Party next week
Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be sponsoring its annual Senior Citizens Pool Party at the Outdoor Pool next week. The pool, located at 172 Providence Road, is reserved exclusively for seniors 50 and older on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be games and door prizes along with the opportunity to swim in one of the largest spring-fed pools in the Southeast.
thesmokies.com
What happened to Krispy Kreme in Pigeon Forge? Other locations in TN
Dec. 1, 2001 was one of the best nights of my life. The fifth-ranked Tennessee Vols were a massive, double-digit underdog to second-ranked Florida. The team was led by Steve Spurrier, an East Tennessee native from Johnson City and it made our blood boil. I disliked the Gators. In retrospect,...
wvlt.tv
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Will there be enough teachers in Knox County Schools when students return in a couple of weeks?. Principal John Bartlett of Farragut High School tweeted his concerns. The Senior Director for Human Resources at Knox County Schools said, “We’re in pretty good shape.”. Scott...
WATE
Growing buzz around Strawberry Plains Honey Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A demand for their products and a thriving colony of bees has kept one family business in Strawberry Plains busy for the past 5 years. What started as an interest in beekeeping has turned into a full-blown business for Chris and Staci Davis, the co-owners of Strawberry Plains Honey Company. With the assistance of their two sons and a few other helpers, the married couple runs over 200 thriving colonies of bees. Each year, they pull honey from April to the Fourth of July. They are able to take it back to their ‘honey house’ where they can extract it and bottle it up. They have pure natural clover and wildflower honey, and they also make a hot honey and a variety of whipped honeys. In addition to their honey products, they also make salsa, jams and jellies, salad dressing, pickled products, and they sell bee pollen and queen bees.
insideofknoxville.com
We Must Have a Better School Board
I’ve never endorsed political candidates on this webpage. I’ve interviewed them a number of times, and covered events and forums, always attempting simply to present the facts and urge every eligible voter to get out and live up to their civic obligation. It’s not always been easy. I have political opinions and some of them are strong.
