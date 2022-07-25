Nashville is the #2 metro with the fastest-growing property taxes in America

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Congratulations to PMJ (Pastor Mike Jr.) 6 Stellar Gospel Music Awards This Year makes 11 Total in 3 yearsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
$1.7K+ for one-bedroom: Nashville ranked 17th most expensive rental market in US
Looking to move to Music City? New data suggests those looking to move to Nashville should expect to pay no less than $1,790 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
mainstreetmaury.com
Andy Ogles’ treasurer Lee Beaman funded PAC behind ad buy; FEC filings raise questions of coordination
Nashville auto magnate Lee Beaman, who is treasurer and chairman of Andy Ogles’ Congressional campaign, is also the sole donor for a super PAC that made a significant ad buy supporting Ogles, federal campaign finance disclosures show, raising questions of unlawful coordination. Volunteers for Freedom PAC, a political action...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 10 Best Street Food Cities In America
Tennessee may be most known for its historical music scene and lush, rolling landscape, but the Volunteer State is quickly making its mark in culinary history. In a new report from Hotels.com, 10 cities across America were chosen as the best street food cities around, including one right here in Tennessee that joins other "It" cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Miami.
Nashville Scene
Kinder Morgan Seeks Eminent Domain Near Harpeth River
On Friday, Houston-based fossil fuel broker Kinder Morgan filed for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, and on Wednesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority filed formal support of the application, stating, "TVA supports the proposed project as it is necessary to provide natural gas supply to TVA’s proposed retirement and replacement of the existing coal fired Cumberland Fossil Plant."
‘Pray for rain’: Tennessee farmers dealing with effects of heat, low rainfall
Heat and drought have seriously impacted crops around the state.
Nashville’s 1st cannabis restaurant set for Thursday opening
Tennessee’s first cannabis restaurant — "Buds & Brews" — will officially open its doors Thursday in Germantown.
3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
More Jobs coming to Bedford County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Duksan Electra America, Inc. officials announced Wednesday the company will invest $95 million to locate its first North American manufacturing facility in Shelbyville, Tennessee. A branch of South Korean-based Duksan Group, Duksan Electra will create 101...
tinyhousetalk.com
Ironwood Grove: a Tiny House Hotel in East Nashville, TN
Nestled near East Nashville, TN is the Ironwood Grove, a tiny house hotel that offers 6 different tiny homes to stay in. Each one is uniquely different, modern, and cozy to make you feel comfortable while away from home. Below you can check out some of the tiny homes as...
williamsonhomepage.com
Kings of Leon members buy south side warehouse
The members of Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon have paid $2.2 million for a South Nashville warehouse located near used vinyl retailer Phonoluxe and Mexican restaurant La Hacienda Taqueria — and in which the rock band seemingly will operate a music studio. The seller of the property, located...
WSMV
Rendering shows Nashville skyline to look different in years to come
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Downtown Nashville is rapidly changing with new projects. A new series of renderings by a man in Franklin is catching people’s attention. The renderings show what the Nashville skyline could look like in just a few years. “Good grief, what could this look like when it is finally done,” Jason Wood asked. “I started getting impatient and anxious and started building some shapes.”
wgnsradio.com
City of Murfreesboro and the American Battlefield Trust reach agreement on former General Electric property at 2150 NW Broad Street
The Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department is moving forward with the addition of park property along NW Broad Street, after coming to an agreement to purchase 42-acres of land that was part of the Battle of Stones River during the Civil War. The property, that was once home to a General Electric manufacturing plant, is currently owned by the American Battlefield Trust. Parks Director Nate Williams said...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Fails the Functional Zero Test
NASHVILLE, TN – Bakersfield, California, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, Texas are on the front lines battling homelessness. “We’re trying to get ahead of the curve” said Marcus J. Salter, Board Member of the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless. Salter’s day job is mediating disputes between renters and landlords at Community Mediation Services of Central Ohio.
Early voting numbers in Tennessee far below last two August elections
Throughout Tennessee, early voting numbers are down nearly 25% compared to 2018 and 2014. At this point in 2018, over 300,000 people statewide had voted early. As of Monday, it was just over 200,000 for this election.
wgnsradio.com
Focus on Rutherford County: County Mayor Bill Ketron
This is the final broadcast with Bill Ketron acting as Rutherford County's mayor. He will highlight areas of accomplishment about which he is most proud. In addition, the Deputy to the Mayor Steve Sandlin was a part of the broadcast. Renovation of Rutherford County Courthouse. Creating a county museum in...
wgnsradio.com
Hiring New Teachers and Retaining Great Educators in Rutherford County is a Tough Battle in the Current Job Market
As the job market grows more competitive, businesses are finding it tougher and tougher to hire and retain staff. The issue impacts not only companies, but also school districts, which is why schools have had to grow more creative in hiring and retaining teachers. Some school districts across the country...
williamsonherald.com
Events, weddings at Civil War historical sites canceled
Public events at the Battle of Franklin Trust’s (BOFT) three historic sites are becoming a thing of the past. The BOFT recently announced it will cease to host weddings, concerts and other events at Franklin’s Carter House and Carnton and Spring Hill’s Rippavilla, including the popular Carnton Sunset Concert Series and Bootlegger’s Bash. The annual Legacy Dinner, commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin, Community Talks series and Descendants Reunion will continue, though changes could be made to the events.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville seeks injunction to pause Lee's ESA program
On Friday, Metro Nashville filed a motion for a temporary injunction that would pause implementation of the state’s Education Savings Account program. After being narrowly passed by the state legislature and held up in court for years, the ESA program received the green light last week when the Davidson County Chancery Court lifted a previous injunction. With less than three weeks until Metro Nashville Public Schools return, the state is seeking to implement the program for the coming school year despite uncertainties and developing procedures.
Garden & Gun
25 Outstanding Restaurants Worth the Drive
Restaurants used to be diversions. We traveled to Nashville to see big and blingy concerts at the Ryman or small and raucous shows at Robert’s. Music defined that destination. Just as Atlanta trips revolved around Braves games and High Museum exhibits. And Charleston visits demanded tours of house museums and knowledge of earthquake bolts and gib plates. (New Orleans was the exception that made clear the possibilities.)
Popular C-Dock Boyz Coming Back to Cherokee Marina This August, Limited Number of VIP Tables Available
The ever-popular C-Dock Boyz are coming back to Cherokee Marina and Steakhouse in Lebanon to play their famous classic rock and roll covers on Saturday August 6 at 7:00 p.m. For this event, there will be a limited number of front row VIP tables for $350 that will seat eight. Only a few tables are left. Don’t miss a chance to be a VIP at the biggest jam at the marina this year on Old Hickory Lake. VIPs will receive a dedicated wait staff, eight drink tickets, and a private cash bar.
