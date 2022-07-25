ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga is the #4 metro with the fastest-growing property taxes in America

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhQwn_0greVXY800

Homeowners in certain parts of New Jersey, Illinois, and New Hampshire probably already know that they pay the highest tax rates in the U.S. But it was mostly metro areas in southern states that saw the highest growth in property tax rates since last year.

Using analysis from real estate data platform ATTOM Data , Agent Advice examined the average property tax in more than 100 major metropolitan areas across the country to see where property taxes increased the most from 2020 to 2021 (the latest data available).

To be included, each metro area had to have a population of at least 500,000. Metro areas include the main city and its surrounding towns and suburbs. The average tax rate is calculated using the average estimated market value of homes in each area.

Keep reading to see how property taxes have grown in your area, or check out the national list here .

Chattanooga by the numbers

- Average property taxes in 2021: $1,721

- Average property taxes in 2020: $1,411

--- (up 22.0%)

With low overall taxes that include a lack of state income tax, Tennessee has attracted remote workers and retirees over the course of the pandemic.

In Chattanooga, residents who saw their property tax bill increase in 2021 are likely to see a similar increase in 2022. Housing inventory in the region hasn't kept up with demand, sending the typical home value up roughly 20% over the past year, according to data from Realtor.com.

Developers have announced a number of new housing initiatives along the Tennessee River that runs through the city.

Home values in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2021, rising faster in one year than they have in recent history. Propelled by low interest rates, demand for homes shot up while builders struggled to complete enough new homes to satisfy buyers. The typical American homeowner saw their home value jump tens of thousands of dollars.

Those home values jumped so quickly that effective tax rates in 2021 likely didn't wholly account for the increases. In fact, effective tax rates largely declined across the country last year.

The average tax on single-family homes in the U.S. rose by 1.8% in 2021 compared to the year before, according to ATTOM Data. This represents the slowest rate of growth in five years. Smaller metros recorded some of the biggest tax increases, as home prices grew the most in these places.

Check out which metros have the fastest-growing property taxes below.

Metros with the fastest-growing property taxes

#1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania: +29.2% increase in average property taxes

#2. Nashville, Tennessee: +27.0% increase in average property taxes

#3. Knoxville, Tennessee: +22.2% increase in average property taxes

#4. Chattanooga, Tennessee: +22.0% increase in average property taxes

#5. Winston-Salem, North Carolina: +20.52% increase in average property taxes

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

$30 Million One Chattanooga Relief And Recovery Plan Approved By City Council

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan, unlocking $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for 36 local initiatives that will address some of Chattanooga’s most difficult challenges while catalyzing generational change. Representing a major step forward...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Finding solutions to address the homeless crisis

Dealing with homelessness is a complex issue facing many areas across the U.S. In Tennessee, lawmakers have made it a felony to camp illegally on public property. . However, in Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization runs a city-sanctioned program that allows people to camp outside at the corner of 12th and Peeples.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Chattanooga, TN
Real Estate
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Nashville, TN
WDEF

Volkswagen announces first ID.4 vehicles made in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s official. Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant is now rolling off the all-electric ID.4 compact SUV. The ID.4 is already Volkswagen’s most popular electric vehicle, but they have all been made in Germany. Until now. In a release, the company said today they hope to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dentist to pay $1.5M to settle improper billing allegations

A Tennessee dentist has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that he submitted false claims for dental services to TennCare, the state's Medicaid program. TennCare requires dentists to get approval before billing for dental services as part of a credentialing process that ensures Medicaid patients receive care from competent providers, according to a July 26 news release from the Justice Department.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Metropolitan Areas#Tax Bill#United States#Attom Data#Realtor Com
On Target News

Many Tennesseans now under High Risk for Covid-19

Well, here we go again. 51 of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
styleblueprint.com

2 Tucked-Away Fine Dining Destinations in the South

When it comes to dining options in rural locations or off-the-beaten-path small towns, down-home Southern restaurants often get most of the attention. The thought has been that smaller towns don’t have the critical mass of potential diners to support talented chefs who want to experiment with more elegant cuisine. Or, the more arrogant outlook was that there wasn’t enough culinary sophistication among clientele to appreciate that sort of elevated food.
NASHVILLE, TN
gomocs.com

Where Are They Now? Presented by Avenger Logistics

In this installment of Where Are They Now presented by Avenger Logistics, we venture a few time zones away to find former Chattanooga Mocs footballer Sloan Allison '11. Sloan's story is an interesting one considering his path as a student-athlete. He was a quarterback for his father Rodney, who was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wiseman accepts plea deal for post-Christmas shooting

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Brandon Neil Wiseman chose a plea deal over a trial for a fatal shooting in Chatsworth the day after Christmas. Wiseman admitted to police that he killed Joshua Dewayne Petty in the driveway of the victim’s in-laws. But he claimed it was self defense.
CHATSWORTH, GA
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
matadornetwork.com

11 Incredible Places To See Live Music in Tennessee

falling from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Mississippi River. Along the way, it passes through the many cities and towns that defined America’s sound. Country, rock, soul, blues, gospel, rockabilly and bluegrass all found fertile ground to grow in Tennessee before making their way to the airways of the rest of the world.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Children injured in escalator mishap at Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An escalator mishap injured several children this afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium. Aquarium officials say it happened around 1:45 PM. They say it happened to a summer camp group visiting the aquarium. A counselor told security that two of the children rode it backwards, sitting down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy