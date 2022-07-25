Chattanooga is the #4 metro with the fastest-growing property taxes in America

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
$30 Million One Chattanooga Relief And Recovery Plan Approved By City Council
The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan, unlocking $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for 36 local initiatives that will address some of Chattanooga’s most difficult challenges while catalyzing generational change. Representing a major step forward...
chattanoogacw.com
200 new jobs coming to Bradley County with planned expansion of Wacker plant in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — 200 new jobs are coming to Bradley County, thanks to a planned expansion of the Wacker polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee state officials announced Wednesday morning. The plant will add new silicone production facilities on its already existing site, according to Tennessee Department of Economic and...
WDEF
Volkswagen announces first ID.4 vehicles made in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s official. Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant is now rolling off the all-electric ID.4 compact SUV. The ID.4 is already Volkswagen’s most popular electric vehicle, but they have all been made in Germany. Until now. In a release, the company said today they hope to...
WTVCFOX
Dental provider with ties to Chattanooga, Cleveland reaches $1.5M settlement with gov't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A dental provider with offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Sweetwater has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations it improperly billed Tenncare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A release says Dr. Don Flanagan and his affiliated companies which operate Cloudland Dental were accused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogacw.com
Newly-approved $2.8M homeless shelter to be built soon in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hundreds of people without a home in Chattanooga will soon have a new place to stay. That's after Chattanooga's City Council approved American Rescue Plan funds to pay for a new low-barrier shelter Tuesday night. It's part of Mayor Kelly's "One Chattanooga Plan" that will unlock...
Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday. In a news release, the German automaker said it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year, with a goal of increasing that rate next year. The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant in 2019, including facilities for vehicle and battery pack assembly. The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year. Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs more than 4,000 people. The start of production comes as America’s automakers take aim with electric vehicles at the largest segment of the U.S. market: modest-sized SUVs, representing about 20% of new-vehicle sales.
WTVCFOX
Electric vehicle assembly underway at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a new era of auto manufacturing at Chattanooga's Volkswagen plant. The company says in a release that work is now underway on its electric compact SUV known as the ID.4. By the 4th quarter of this year, the automaker says it hopes to be turning...
Finding solutions to address the homeless crisis
Dealing with homelessness is a complex issue facing many areas across the U.S. In Tennessee, lawmakers have made it a felony to camp illegally on public property. . However, in Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization runs a city-sanctioned program that allows people to camp outside at the corner of 12th and Peeples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist to pay $1.5M to settle improper billing allegations
A Tennessee dentist has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that he submitted false claims for dental services to TennCare, the state's Medicaid program. TennCare requires dentists to get approval before billing for dental services as part of a credentialing process that ensures Medicaid patients receive care from competent providers, according to a July 26 news release from the Justice Department.
List of Back-to-School Dates for Area School Systems
Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes very soon. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
styleblueprint.com
2 Tucked-Away Fine Dining Destinations in the South
When it comes to dining options in rural locations or off-the-beaten-path small towns, down-home Southern restaurants often get most of the attention. The thought has been that smaller towns don’t have the critical mass of potential diners to support talented chefs who want to experiment with more elegant cuisine. Or, the more arrogant outlook was that there wasn’t enough culinary sophistication among clientele to appreciate that sort of elevated food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many Tennesseans now under High Risk for Covid-19
Well, here we go again. 51 of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Chattanooga, Tennessee, to be the location of new east coast hub for iFixit
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
chattanoogapulse.com
Nightfall Showcases Two Of Chattanooga’s Best Bands This Friday Evening
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 29 with a special showcase of two unique Chattanooga bands: Call Me Spinster and Drew Sterchi & The Blues Tribe in a co-billed show. Sometimes it’s hard to beat what’s in your own back...
WBIR
Chattanooga community honors the life of beloved UTC graduate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A beloved graduate of the Chattanooga School of Arts and Science and UTC was honored Sunday evening. According to police reports, Sania Khan was murdered in Chicago last week by her ex-husband. To honor Khan, a candlelight vigil was held and everyone wore red since it...
Chattanooga fire crews respond to a vehicle fire that spread into a house on Metro Park Lane
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 7 p.m. Monday. It happened on Metro Park Lane off Norcross Road. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews discovered that a vehicle was on...
gomocs.com
Where Are They Now? Presented by Avenger Logistics
In this installment of Where Are They Now presented by Avenger Logistics, we venture a few time zones away to find former Chattanooga Mocs footballer Sloan Allison '11. Sloan's story is an interesting one considering his path as a student-athlete. He was a quarterback for his father Rodney, who was...
There’s a Little Debbie Bakery Store in Tennessee Where the Iconic Cakes Are Also Made
Two of my favorite childhood memories revolve around baked goods. And I'm not talking about anything my mother made; while she was wonderful at any number of things, baking--and she'd be the first to admit it--was not among them. The story's the same for the rest of our immediate family.
tmpresale.com
Joe Bonamassas show in Chattanooga, TN Mar 05, 2023 – presale password
The Joe Bonamassa presale code has just been posted! For a short time during this presale anyone with the code has an opportunity to purchase great seats before the general public!. Don’t miss this wonderful chance to see Joe Bonamassa’s show in Chattanooga, TN. Here are all the...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0