Rodgers’ Over/Under Passing Total Continues to Fall

By
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBettors just aren’t buying into Aaron Rodgers’ new-look Green Bay Packers receiver corps. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Rodgers’ total for passing yardage opened at 4,120.5 yards. Bettors dumped money on the under. So, the total was pushed down to 4,050.5 yards. Bettors still pounded the under. So, the total was pushed down...

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: What A Difference 24 Hours Make

Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
CHICAGO, IL
