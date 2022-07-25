Rodgers’ Over/Under Passing Total Continues to Fall

The Green Bay Packers are entering training camp without their two best offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL last November and will not be ready to play until midseason. Last year, Yosh Nijman did an adequate job at left tackle, but the line also lost Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner in free agency. While the team has added Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom via the draft, there are still some questions about the Packers' offensive line depth, particularly at the tackle position.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO