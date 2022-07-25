ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Brush fire sets abandoned cars in flames on Maui

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire off Piihana Road in Wailuku on Sunday, July 24 around 3:30 p.m.

When MFD arrived, they said they found abandoned vehicles and garbage on fire in a brush area.

Crews were able to contain the fire by water drops and continued to extinguish any remaining fire to make sure it did not spread.

MFD reported the brush fire to be about two acres in size.

No injuries or damages were reported.

