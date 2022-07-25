ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Blue Monday: Marketmind

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cN6b6_0greSLJH00

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday a recession is not inevitable but most economic data has been pointing the other way, including last week's dismal PMI readings in the United States and Europe. read more

Data or policymakers -- it's clear which of them markets believe.

Rate-sensitive short-dated bond maturities rallied last week while latest data showed speculators cutting bearish positions on short-dated Treasury futures. Interest rate futures now see the Fed funds rate peaking in January at about 3.38% -- Wednesday's projected 75 basis-point move will already take rates to 2.5%.

As for stocks, the easing in rate-hike bets lifted equity markets last week but the mood is sour on Monday for global stocks (down 0.2%) as well as Wall Street futures (.MIWD00000PUS), , .

Focus now is likely to train on company earnings, with Europe's Q2 season kicking off in earnest and more tech mega-giants due to report stateside. Monday's crop of results saw Ryanair post a return to profit, while Dutch medical equipment maker Philips blamed supply shortages and Chinese lockdowns for its earnings drop.

Still some European companies, especially luxury purveyors such as LVMH and Hermes may find a silver lining in the euro's 10% year-to-date decline against the dollar with double-digit sales growth, partly offsetting the China effect read more .

The reverse is true across the Atlantic where companies are increasingly bemoaning dollar strength; Morgan Stanley estimates each percentage-point of year-on-year increase in the dollar index cuts S&P 500 earnings growth by 0.5 percentage points read more .

But the poor global growth outlook implies the dollar will stay strong for a while yet. After this week's Fed statement, that may hinge on U.S. inflation easing or some truly horrendous economic growth prints.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-WTO meeting until July 26

-Bank of Japan brings in less dovish board member

-German industry cuts production due to high energy prices -survey

-July German IFO business sentiment survey

-U.S. 2-year Treasury auction

-Europe Earnings: Ryanair, Vodafone, Christian Dior

-U.S. Earnings: Newmont Mining Corp, Whirlpool, Logitech

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold dips on uptick in yields ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Gold prices gave up initial gains to slip on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields edged back up, while investors positioned themselves for an expected 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week. Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,718.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Christian Dior
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Treasury Department#Pmi#Data#Fed#Dutch#Philips#Chinese#European#Lvmh#Hermes
Markets Insider

Veteran investor Jim Rogers predicts the worst bear market of his life, a brutal recession, and limited success for bitcoin. Here are his 10 best quotes from a new interview

Jim Rogers is bracing for an epic stock-market crash and a painful recession. George Soros' former partner sees the US dollar, energy, and agriculture as solid short-term bets. Rogers ruled out buying bitcoin, arguing governments won't allow crypto to usurp fiat currencies. Jim Rogers warned a historic stock-market crash is...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Fortune

A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

"The sky is falling!" "Recession is guaranteed!" "The markets are having a fire sale but it’s too dangerous to buy!" The headlines are good at generating fear and unease. Understandably, it’s a significant fire causing the sale: Rising interest rates, inflation, a war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges and a lingering pandemic are all noteworthy crises! If you listen to chicken little, it’s Armageddon! This time is different!
STOCKS
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 27, 2022: Rates Ease

A few important mortgage rates sank Wednesday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dipped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also dropped lower. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy