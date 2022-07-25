ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Arms Cuffs Are Back, Here’s Why You Should Give This Y2K Trend Another Chance

By Frances Solá-Santiago
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
Refinery29

I Didn’t Want A Wedding Dress: Why I Wore Two In The End

The day I got engaged in November of 2019, I already knew that I wasn’t going to wear a wedding dress. As a child, I loved nothing more than seeing brides in white ballgowns. But as an adult who became a bridal editor, by the time I was done with my third wedding magazine job in 2016, I knew that I wanted to elope. Having spent several years breaking down every part of the wedding planning process for work, I couldn’t see myself enjoying the stress, financial commitment, or societal pressure that go into what some consider one of the biggest days of their lives (even if I was an “expert” on it). With that in mind, I then didn't think that I could justify spending money on a wedding dress — that, according to The Knot, on average costs $1,800 — for such an intimate affair. And, as someone who is trying to minimize excess fashion consumption in my life, I also couldn’t face the thought of buying a look I would wear only once.
APPAREL
Refinery29

I Got ‘Glow Lights’, Summer’s Alternative To Balayage

It's no secret that the world — including me — is obsessed with achieving a summer glow right now. This year, brightening ingredient vitamin C has become the most sought-after in skincare, and tutorials mastering the art of dewy makeup are taking over TikTok. It was only a matter of time before haircare got the glow memo. Forget highlights or balayage, because 'glow lights' are about to become your must-have hair color.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Keira Knightley
Refinery29

Lululemon’s Second Sneaker Drop Takes Things To A Whole New Level

When Lululemon announced that it was jumping into the performance sneaker market, one thing was immediately clear: This was a big deal — huge, in fact. The inaugural drop, Blissfeel, sent Lulu stans in a tizzy with its weightless support and comfort factor, and they've done it again with the sophomore addition to Lululemon's shoe lineup: Chargefeel, a training shoe designed for running, HIIT, and hiking, among myriad other activities. As a lover of all things outdoors and sweat-related, I couldn't wait to get a pair — and to see how it stacked up against the OG runners. For the purposes of this review, Lululemon provided me with a pair of its mid-top Chargefeel Mid sneakers to test out. (A low-profile variation is also available.) Keep reading to see how my experience wearing them to the airport, gym, on dog walks, and more.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y2k#Cuffs#Tiktok#Egyptian#Mayan
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lupita Nyong’o Pops in Color-Blocked Dress and Platforms for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went bold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while promoting her upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” on Saturday. The Marvel movie, a sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” debuted its first trailer at the event with cast members including Nyong’o, Michaela Cole, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta. The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the occasion in a flowing color-blocked dress. The gauzy number featured rounded sleeves, a cinched waist and high neckline. Giving the piece an edge were mixed flowing and pleated panels with an asymmetric hemline, as well as a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Refinery29

How The Adidas Samba Sneaker Became Fashion’s New Favorite Shoe (Again)

The Adidas Samba sneaker is by no means novel. First designed in the 1940s as a soccer shoe (or, rather, football, since it was created in Germany), the sneaker — a minimal style featuring a rubber sole and the brand’s signature three stripes and often constructed of a mix of leather and suede — spent over 70 years sitting amongst the athletic brand’s lineup of beloved sneakers which also include Superstars and Stan Smiths. But over the last year, and most noticeably the last few months, the Samba has emerged as the Sneaker of the Moment, preferred by trendsetters like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Frank Ocean.
APPAREL
Refinery29

We Tried Halsey’s New Affordable Makeup Brand af94

When Halsey announced their first foray into beauty, about-face, in 2021, I for one couldn't wait to try the products out. Between the pigmented eye paints, Technicolor pencils, and scintillating highlighter sticks, the assortment was basically an open invitation to make up your own makeup rules — and I was here for all of it. Earlier this week, the artist announced a sophomore makeup endeavor, af94 — but don't be too quick to write it off as just another celebrity beauty brand.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Reese Witherspoon Wears Schiaparelli Dress Embellished With Gold and Silver Beads at ‘Surface’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon looked to her signature elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the New York premiere of “Surface” on Monday night wearing a custom dress by Schiaparelli. Witherspoon’s ivory-hued, knee-length dress was embellished with gold and silver beads in a symmetrical pattern. The actress finished off the look with pointed toe white Christian Louboutin heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

What’s Up With Pheromone Perfume — & Why Is TikTok Obsessed?

Throughout two years of on-off lockdowns, our collective spending took a nosedive and dragged the beauty industry with it. But during that time, one particular product boomed in popularity: fragrance. For many, perfume became something of an affordable luxury, while diffusers and candles were used to lift spirits and enhance...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy