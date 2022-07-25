ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital designated as primary stroke center

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital — a campus of ECU Health Medical Center — has been designated as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart/Stroke Association.

WASHINGTON, N.C. — ECU Health Beaufort Hospital — a campus of ECU Health Medical Center — has been designated as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart/Stroke Association, recognizing the hospital’s preparedness and expertise to care for stroke patients.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the state, resulting in more serious long-term disabilities than any other disease. With this designation, all ECU Health hospitals are equipped to provide advanced stroke care in communities across eastern North Carolina.

