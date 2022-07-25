ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 25 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago
Bless our hearts, you can fool some of the people all of the time. With minority rule, that's enough.

It’s a sad state of affairs when Congress has to pass laws to protect us against aberrant Supreme Court rulings.

SOCIETY
Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

