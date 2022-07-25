ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

XFL reveals 8 team cities for 2023 season

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzygG_0greQF5L00

The XFL will kick off in slightly less than seven months. The league announced the 8 cities that will be the home to each of its teams for the 2023 season.

There are some familiar places among the eight, such as St. Louis, Washington, Seattle, Houston, and Las Vegas.

“I’m psyched to reveal the cities that our players will have the chance to represent and compete in. This is another massive moment for the XFL, and I’m ready to feel the electricity our dedicated fans will bring to these iconic venues,” league owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a statement.

“There is great energy building within our league and there is still much more to come… and I can promise it’s going to be worth the wait. We have been working on fresh, new logos and uniforms – even working with some of the team names you already know – that will match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league. We see you, we hear you and your excitement fuels us to continue to bring you the absolute best. We have just under seven months until kickoff and the countdown is officially on.”

The coaches and venues were also revealed as part of the announcement on Sunday for the league that will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.

Arlington, Texas: Head coach Bob Stoops | Choctaw Stadium

Houston: Head coach Wade Phillips | TDECU Stadium

Orlando, Florida: Head coach Terrell Buckley | Camping World Stadium

Las Vegas: Head coach Rod Woodson | TBA

San Antonio: Head coach Hines Ward | The Alamodome

Seattle: Head coach Jim Haslett | Lumen Field

St. Louis: Head coach Anthony Becht | The Dome

Washington: Head coach Reggie Barlow | Audi Field

This will be the third incarnation of a league called the XFL. The first two were launched by former WWE boss Vince McMahon. The original league failed after its 2021 season, and the second version ended after five weeks due to COVID-19.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Home, WA
City
Houston, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Arlington, WA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Terrell Buckley
Person
Reggie Barlow
Person
Bob Stoops
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Chicago Bears are bringing in some help for their offensive line. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Bears are signing offensive lineman Michael Schofield. He worked out for the Bears on Sunday and they must've liked what they saw. Schofield has played both guard and tackle throughout his career. He...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping World Stadium#American Football#Terrell
The Spun

Saints Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the addition of veteran running back Malcolm Brown. Brown spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games. From 2015-20, he played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Complex

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion rights last week during an anti-choice fundraising event that took place in Plymouth, Michigan. “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said at the Plymouth Right to Life event, per ESPN. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”
PLYMOUTH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
The Spun

Von Miller Sad About Leaving Rams: NFL World Reacts

Even though Von Miller is a Buffalo Bill, he's still upset about not being a Los Angeles Ram anymore. It's hard to blame him, considering what he accomplished with them. After he was traded to the Rams, they went on a championship run and took down the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI back in February.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The 49ers' Quarterback Decision

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers have officially named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. After a meeting with incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this morning, head coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters that the team has "moved on to Trey” as the team's QB1.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
178K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy