NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

The Brooklyn Nets just lost to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season in the most shocking way possible. With the game tied at 93-96, the Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Kevin Durant on a 3-point attempt with less than 7 seconds on the clock. KD proceeded to drain the first with a chance to tie the game up but proceeded to miss the next 2.
