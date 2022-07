Weaver, AL – Weaver held there regular scheduled work session and city council meeting on July 26, 2022. All council members were in attendance with Mayor Willis being present via Zoom meeting due to illness. The first matter discussed was with a representative from DG Roofing. The roof on city hall needs a few repairs from insurance and it has been determined that after insurance a new roof can be provided with out-of-pocket expenses around $3,700. The work will take about two days to complete and will consist of 30 year shingles. The work will start in approximately 5-6 weeks.

WEAVER, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO