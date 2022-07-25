ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie neighborhoods to host outdoor concerts in August

By Ellen Spitaleri
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XI8NA_0greO7bq00 Bands playing a variety of styles of music sure to delight attendees in Lewelling, Ardenwald-Johnson Creek

One thing Milwaukie residents can count on in August is a slate of free, outdoor, family-friendly concerts in the Lewelling and Ardenwald-Johnson Creek neighborhoods. At least they can count on it this summer, as the concerts are back after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year the Milwaukie Parks Foundation will be selling duck race tickets the first Wednesday and Thursday in August at the concerts at Ardenwald and Ball-Michel parks. The duck race over the Kellogg Creek Dam will be held on Aug. 13.

Lewelling concerts

The Lewelling Concert Series take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in August at Ball-Michel Park, 9781 S.E. Stanley Ave. Food will be for sale from Hearth and Soul Pizza.

First up on Aug. 3 is Big Plans, featuring blues, R&B and rock. An acoustic porch party will take place on Aug. 10, with four acts, including Howard Wade, Pat Peters, Jon Austen and Mary Flower. Portland blues powerhouse Norman Sylvester will wow the crowds on Aug. 17. Ten Spiders, highlighting unique and fun-roots rock with take the stage on Aug. 24 and the final concert on Aug. 31 will feature classic and modern salsa band Son de Cuba.

Ardenwald-Johnson Creek concerts

This concert series takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Ardenwald Park, 3667 S.E. Roswell St.

Food and beverages will be for sale from Milwaukie Cafe & Bottle Shop and the Office.

The first event on Aug. 4 will begin early at 6 p.m. to celebrate National Night Out, and then the Nu Wavers, a cover band of college radio classics, alternative and mainstream will entertain the crowd.

The Seymour Baker Band will take to the stage on Aug. 11 with a blend of folk, blues, Americana, rock, country and gospel. On Aug. 18, Big Plans will play blues, rock, R&B, a little "swamp feel" and country.

The final concert on Aug. 25 will feature sultry, electric blues from Kathryn Grimm and the Blues Tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYSTW_0greO7bq00

Community togetherness

The Lewelling Neighborhood has hosted summer concerts at Ball-Michel since the park was built over a decade ago, said Rebecca Stavenjord, chair of the Lewelling Neighborhood District Association.

"We took a pause for two years due to COVID-19 but are excited to offer the concerts again this year," she said.

"Events like this bring community members together and build important relationships. Music and celebration are a universal way to bring neighbors closer, and through the summer concerts we share that with the entire community," Stavenjord said.

The Lewelling NDA discusses potential performers, when booking bands.

"There are some long-time musicians who are extremely popular and are committed to returning every year. One example of that is Norman Sylvester, who is beloved in the community and has been a continuous act year after year," she said.

The NDA receives a small grant from the city of Milwaukie to put on these events, "but with rising costs we may not be able to continue as we have in past years," Stavenjord said.

She added, "These events have become part of the fabric of what we do, and it would be devastating to have to limit this annual series."

Visit with friends

The Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Neighborhood concerts bring people from two cities and two counties together, as the neighborhood encompasses the city of Portland and the city of Milwaukie and spans both Clackamas and Multnomah counties.

The main purpose of the concerts is to "get people to come out, have fun and see neighbors that we haven't seen for awhile," said Matt Rinker, chair of the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek NDA.

Sherri Campbell, a former active member in the Ardenwald Neigborhood, said she thinks the concerts have been a big part of the summer calendar since 2006.

Rinker said that bands reach out to the neighborhood association and organizers try to not repeat bands every year.

"We like to mix it up," he said.

Neighborhood Night Out is a tradition for the first concert of the year, and those activities will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4; the concert will follow at 7 p.m.

In the past, public safety representatives have attended National Night Out from both the city of Milwaukie and the city of Portland.

For more information, visit milwaukieoregon.gov/citymanager/lewelling-nda and ardenwald.org .

WWEEK

Fish-and-Chip Shop Rock Paper Fish Has Reopened in Northwest Portland

Rock Paper Fish, the pandemic pivot fish-and-chips joint, has reopened in a new location. The fast-casual collaboration between Micah “Little Big Burger” Camden, Portland-raised NFL star Ndamukong Suh, and third-generation RingSide Steakhouse owner Craig Peterson started frying up seafood once again at 2309 NW Kearney St. However, unless you happened to wander by the storefront or subscribe to RingSide’s emailed newsletter, you may not have heard about the move.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City seeks memorial for victim of Black exclusion law

Grand Ronde tribal owners of Jacob Vanderpool's former business site express support for historical marker.Jacob Vanderpool, the only known person expelled from Oregon under the state's Black exclusionary laws, might be memorialized at the Willamette Falls development site as part of an initiative that's been gaining momentum among Oregon City officials and the tribal owners of the former paper mill. Vanderpool owned a hotel near the intersection of Fourth and Main streets, an area of downtown Oregon City currently fenced off as part of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde's future development project. Vanderpool was forced to leave Oregon in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

OrpheusPDX opera company debuts with 'L'Orfeo'

Christopher Mattaliano is back with two chamber works, convinced Portland still has taste The first opera from OrpheusPDX opens Aug. 4 for three engagements. Monteverdi's "L'Orfeo" (1607) kicks of a short season for the new chamber opera company. OrpheusPDX was formed by Christopher Mattaliano, who was director of the Portland Opera for 16 years until 2019. "There's nothing like a pandemic to make you think, 'What shall I do next?' I realized I wasn't done directing opera, bringing artists together to do their best work, and people still want beautiful, music beautifully sung," he told Pamplin Media Group....
PORTLAND, OR
