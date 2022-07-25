Canby group sets sights on city's past

The Heritage and Landmark Commission keeps an eye on historic places, sets meeting for public information

While many in Canby look to the present and future, a stout group of locals look to the city's past — and how it informs the future.

"As Canby grows and changes, the Heritage and Landmark Commission keeps a close eye on historic places that matter," Commission President Judi Jarosh noted.

And within that work, the commission has a number of project percolating at any one time. Jarosh said the commission has something coming up that she'd like the public to be part of.

"Each year, professional historians use grant funds from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office to identify, evaluate and document Canby neighborhoods and other significant places," Jarosh explained. "I'd like the public to join us at our next Heritage and Landmark Commission meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, for a presentation of the latest heritage survey work performed by Northwest Vernacular. It's a great opportunity to understand Canby's Heritage and Preservation activities and to discuss questions people might have about their home or neighborhood."

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Canby Council Chambers at the City Hall or via Zoom. Meeting details are on the city website at canbyoregon.gov/meetings.

Here's a look at some of the things the commission has been, or will be, working on.

• Completed a comprehensive Canby Historic Preservation Plan in 2020. It is 129 pages at: canbyoregon.gov

• Completing some of the recommendations each year. e.g.

a. Complete a reconnaissance level survey for a subset of the city.

b. Complete an Intensive Level Survey for properties that are historically significant.

c. Update city Planning Code for heritage-related topics.

d. Reconnaissance and Intensive-Level surveys.

e. Brochures and pamphlets (working on a FAQ now for owners of historic properties).

f. Historic Cemetery marker repair and cleaning (annual).

• Wrote the content for Canby-history plaques on the new city arch.

• Annual Zion Cemetery historic marker cleaning project (400 cleaned in past four years)

• Partner with city planning staff and Planning Commission on changes to historic structures (e.g. historic City Hall) as per planning code.

• Hold public hearings as needed for changes to historic structures or nominations to the historic register. The Depot will be nominated this year.

• Ad Hoc homeowner and neighborhood consultations and research. We encourage this and they're on the rise as Canby grows and changes or new folks move to town.

• Liaise with other heritage organizations like the Canby Historical Society, Mark Prairie Historic Society, etc.

For more information about the Heritage and Landmark Commission, contact Jarosh at 503-887-3047 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..