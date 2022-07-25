ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby group sets sights on city's past

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago

The Heritage and Landmark Commission keeps an eye on historic places, sets meeting for public information

While many in Canby look to the present and future, a stout group of locals look to the city's past — and how it informs the future.

"As Canby grows and changes, the Heritage and Landmark Commission keeps a close eye on historic places that matter," Commission President Judi Jarosh noted.

And within that work, the commission has a number of project percolating at any one time. Jarosh said the commission has something coming up that she'd like the public to be part of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31793W_0greNRy600

"Each year, professional historians use grant funds from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office to identify, evaluate and document Canby neighborhoods and other significant places," Jarosh explained. "I'd like the public to join us at our next Heritage and Landmark Commission meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, for a presentation of the latest heritage survey work performed by Northwest Vernacular. It's a great opportunity to understand Canby's Heritage and Preservation activities and to discuss questions people might have about their home or neighborhood."

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Canby Council Chambers at the City Hall or via Zoom. Meeting details are on the city website at canbyoregon.gov/meetings.

Here's a look at some of the things the commission has been, or will be, working on.

• Completed a comprehensive Canby Historic Preservation Plan in 2020. It is 129 pages at: canbyoregon.gov

• Completing some of the recommendations each year. e.g.

a. Complete a reconnaissance level survey for a subset of the city.

b. Complete an Intensive Level Survey for properties that are historically significant.

c. Update city Planning Code for heritage-related topics.

d. Reconnaissance and Intensive-Level surveys.

e. Brochures and pamphlets (working on a FAQ now for owners of historic properties).

f. Historic Cemetery marker repair and cleaning (annual).

• Wrote the content for Canby-history plaques on the new city arch.

• Annual Zion Cemetery historic marker cleaning project (400 cleaned in past four years)

• Partner with city planning staff and Planning Commission on changes to historic structures (e.g. historic City Hall) as per planning code.

• Hold public hearings as needed for changes to historic structures or nominations to the historic register. The Depot will be nominated this year.

• Ad Hoc homeowner and neighborhood consultations and research. We encourage this and they're on the rise as Canby grows and changes or new folks move to town.

• Liaise with other heritage organizations like the Canby Historical Society, Mark Prairie Historic Society, etc.

For more information about the Heritage and Landmark Commission, contact Jarosh at 503-887-3047 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Lebanon-Express

Albany business to close after spat with downtown association member

When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has welcomed his business with open arms. The twist is that the disgruntled patron who he alleges has warded off potential customers is...
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

NW Natural Street of Dreams’ luxury home tour has its first vineyard setting

Construction crews in the Pacific Northwest know how to get the job done in any weather, but some seasonal surprises can throw a monkey wrench into the works. Custom homebuilders on the 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour this spring had to hammer through heavy rain in March, followed by April’s record precipitation and a day in which snow piled high enough to cover a stoop to a front door.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Improvements to Roy Rogers, Tualatin-Sherwood roads underway

Roadway between Langer Farms Parkway and Teton Avenue to expand to five lanes; adjacent project includes sound walls. Road improvements along Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road continue this month in Sherwood as Washington County's Department of Land Use and Transportation gears up for work along the major arterial road between Langer Farms Parkway and Teton Avenue.
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Portland residents say trash pick-ups haven’t gone far enough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Adopt One Block has 6,300 volunteers picking up trash across Portland. Founder Frank Moscow said he started it about a year-and-a-half ago because it wasn’t getting done by other agencies. “By giving (volunteers) their own block or a nearby block, by giving them all the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales

On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

