ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Clackamas County pandering or seeking solutions?

By R. Kent Squires
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago

Former district manager: Commissioner Paul Savas' appointment to tolling committee appears to be politically motivated.

I found it interesting that the Clackamas County Commission appointed Paul Savas as the primary advisor of the toll committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmRSW_0greNPCe00

Savas opposed the investment plan that allowed ODOT to perform environmental research related to tolling on I-205. A vocal group in Clackamas County opposes tolling on I-205. It is safe to say many would not rejoice if tolling were implemented. However, there is a long history in this country and in Oregon of tolling to both pay for capital construction of transportation projects, as well as for ongoing maintenance and repair. Tolling works and provides a direct nexus between those that use and those that pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1tE7_0greNPCe00

The Interstate Bridge between Portland and Vancouver was paid for by tolling. The Astoria-Megler Bridge was paid for by tolling. And the Bridge of the Gods and Hood River Bridge are both toll bridges to pay for ongoing maintenance and repair. Clackamas County itself operates a tolled transportation link, the Canby Ferry.

Why the Clackamas County Commission would think Savas was the appropriate "primary advisor" on the toll committee is beyond comprehension. Savas has been a county commissioner for 12 years. During that time the county's streets and roads have continuously deteriorated to the point where many are now beyond the less-costly maintenance but will require extensive and costly rehabilitation and rebuilding. Savas has joined the chorus of naysayers but has not publicly offered one solution to the transportation-system-funding crisis.

Oregon's transportation-system funding is largely built around fuel taxes. As vehicles have gotten much more efficient the revenue stream has been decreasing at the same time vehicle numbers have dramatically increased along with the associated wear and tear on the transportation system. Fuel-tax-increase discussions are generally political non-starters and now we are seeing many more electric and hybrid vehicles, which are exacerbating the funding problem. It is clear the funding system needs to change.

Unless Savas has an effective funding alternative to propose to alleviate the frequent gridlock on I-205, and associated cost increases on goods and services, I suggest this appointment appears to be politically motivated. Savas is in a tight race for reelection and this panders to the vocal opponents of tolling, none of which have publicly offered a viable funding alternative. The Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed by Congress provides potential opportunities to garner substantial federal funds to help pay for projects like I-205. It would be a shame to lose this potential opportunity. The citizens of Clackamas County and the region deserve an effective and efficient transportation system, whether it be local streets, arterials or freeways.

R. Kent Squires is a resident of the Oatfield Ridge area in unincorporated Clackamas County, was the general manager of Oak Lodge Sanitary District from 1981-2008. He also served as director of Clackamas County's Water Environment Services for three years in the early 2000s.

Have a thought or opinion on the news of the day? Get on your soapbox and share your opinions with the world. Send us a Letter to the Editor!

Comments / 1

Related
charbonneaulive.com

STOP the Toll on Boones Bridge!

A number of residents have asked us to post this bulletin for them. Following is a letter from Gary Newbore that explains the concern:. The Oregon Department of Transportation has had a draft plan for some time now for putting a tolling station on the I-205 Abernathy Bridge in West Linn and another north of downtown Portland on I-5 to raise funds. They just amended that draft plan to include a third tolling station on the Boone Bridge. PERSONALLY I AM OUTRAGED! How many times a week does your family cross the Boone Bridge? This plan splits the city of Wilsonville and unfairly penalizes residents of Charbonneau. Every time you go get groceries, go to the library, get gas, etc. just add $3-5 to your trip, depending on the actual toll amount they wind up charging. Or I guess you can always drive to Canby and pay the same thing in gas.
WILSONVILLE, OR
WWEEK

Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales

On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Traffic
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Traffic
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Outsider.com

Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials

A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teenager reported missing, in danger from Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett. Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger. If anyone sees Averett...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hybrid Vehicles#Odot
pdxfoodpress.com

Corollary Wines Purchases 57 Acres in Eola-Amity Hills to Develop Oregon’s First Property Dedicated Exclusively to Sparkling Wines

Plans include planting a 15-20 acre estate vineyard, conducting sparkling-focused research, and building a tasting room and winery designed specifically for sparkling wines. PORTLAND, Ore. (July 27, 2022) – Corollary Wines, known for producing distinctive traditional method sparkling wines in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, has purchased 57 acres in Eola-Amity Hills where they will develop Oregon’s first property dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines. Plans for the land, which will be managed and developed under the guidance of permaculture and regenerative agriculture principles, include an estate vineyard as well as a tasting room and winery, with the tasting room targeted to open by the spring of 2024.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
KXL

Tenants Given Eviction Notices for Having Window Air Conditioners

The hottest month of the year: and they get eviction notices saying they need to get rid of their air conditioners. “It’s really unfortunate how we’re intimidated,” said Mary McGrew. She’s lived at Haworth Terrace, a low income housing complex, for five years. Tenant Niki...
NEWBERG, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Ranked Choice Voting: Is It In Our Future?

Ranked choice voting (RCV) is the new popular trend in American politics these days. In August, Washington State primary voters will choose their candidates in their primary using this method. It is also now the method used statewide in Alaska and Maine. In November, Portland voters will decide if they want RCV to choose their city commissioners and mayor.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

A Lakefront Brawl Poisons Oregon’s Most Exclusive Waters

This story first ran in the April 27, 2005, edition of WW. On a clear spring afternoon, the view from the eastern end of Oswego Lake is like a page out of a Sierra Club calendar. Towering Douglas firs cling to hillsides that slope down to sparkling waters. A lone...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Fate, meet irony: Sodaville doesn't have enough water

A Linn County city that once thrived off of abundant bubbling mineral streams continues to struggle with not having enough water every summer for its 350 residents. Any number of solutions have been proposed over the years, but their estimated costs were more than the people of Sodaville were wanting — or able — to pay. For now, residents continue to get their water trucked in from Lebanon during the summer months when city wells are unable to meet the demand.
US News and World Report

Portland, Oregon, TV Cameraman Assaulted on Assignment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TV cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while filming a local news story on a cooling station set during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the station and police said. KGW said in a story posted Tuesday that the...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
182
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy